Vivo X200 Series Launch Date Announced: Price Leaked Ahead of Launch

The Vivo X200 Series phones, which will comprise the vivo X200 Pro and vivo X200 Pro small in addition to the X200, which will include ZEISS optics, similar to the X100 series, have been announced by Vice President Jia Jingdong of Vivo after teasers. On 14 October, Vivo's X200 series will be on sale in China. Vivo is actively teasing the Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, and Vivo X200 Pro Mini on social media, but recent leaks from China provide us with more information on the phones' features and cost. Leaked hands-on photos and videos showcase the Vivo X200 Pro Mini's back camera configuration. Vivo will likely maintain the exact starting pricing of regular Vivo X200 and X100.
Battery
With an improved silicon content of 5%, the X200 series battery has the best energy density in the industry's history. The battery will be even thinner than the previous generation, even though the capacity has increased significantly. Vivo's semi-solid low-temperature battery life technology is even more remarkable, which enables prolonged everyday use at minus 20 degrees.
Performance
The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, unveiled later this week, will power the Vivo X200 Pro line. "Vivo concentrates on the complete-link technology closed-loop SoC, encompassing definition, design, and R&D modification. It accomplishes the fundamental software and hardware integration design, infuses the chip with the vivo essence, and enhances user performance," stated the VP of vivo. He continued that the X200 series' operating system, OriginOS 5, provides LLM with up to 3 billion parameters. This is sufficient to conveniently manage most routine AI operations on the mobile device while maintaining privacy and independence. On 10 October, the OriginOS 5 will be unveiled at the VDC.
The price of the Vivo X200 series Leaked.
On Weibo, tipster Wang Zhikui Toli (whose name is translated from Chinese) has posted the purported Vivo X200 series pricing. The tipster claims that the 12GB + 256GB version of the vanilla Vivo X200 would retail for CNY 3,999, or around Rs. 48,000. The reported prices for the 16GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage variants are CNY 4,299 (approximately Rs. 52,000), CNY 4,599 (about Rs. 55,000), and CNY 5,099 (approximately Rs. 61,000), in that order. In the meantime, the 12GB + 256GB variant of the Vivo X200 Pro Mini is rumoured to start at CNY 4,599. The pricing of the 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB storage variants, respectively, may be CNY 4,899 (about Rs. 58,000) and CNY 5,199 (approximately Rs. 62,000).
Lastly, the 16GB + 256GB version of the Vivo X200 Pro is expected to cost CNY 5,199. Rumoured to cost CNY 5,499 (about Rs. 66,000), the 16GB + 512GB. The most expensive variant of the phone, which has 16GB RAM and satellite connectivity, might cost CNY 5,699 (about Rs. 68,000) for the 512GB model and CNY 6,199 (about Rs. 74,000) for the 1TB version.
In contrast, the Vivo X100's 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage model retailed for CNY 3,999 when it was first released. The Vivo X100 Pro's 12GB + 256GB RAM storage option is priced at CNY 4,999, or around Rs. 59,500.
X200 Pro Mini Design by Vivo
Weibo user Experience More (translated from Chinese) is the source of alleged hands-on photos and video of the Vivo X200 Pro Mini. The phone, which has an off-white colour scheme and a large, circular camera module resembling the Vivo X100 Pro from the previous year, is shown in more detail in the video. Zeiss branding and a metal camera ring are visible on the camera island. The smooth glass back and flat frame of the Vivo X200 Pro appear to be featured. Another photograph seems to be the same size as the next iPhone, displaying the Vivo X200 Pro Mini and iPhone 16 Pro next to each other. 14 October is the official debut date of the Vivo X200 series in China, as confirmed by Vivo. There is a hint that they will include Zeiss brand optics. The MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC may power the Vivo X200 series.