Vivo Y200 Pro 5G India Launch and Design Breakdown

It is now official that the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G will debut in India. The firm has hinted at the forthcoming phone's design, but only a little else has been disclosed. Additionally, the precise launch date of the device has yet to be disclosed. The phone was previously rumoured to be the redesigned Vivo V29e, which was revealed in India in August 2023. It is anticipated to join the Vivo Y200 series. Previous reports have also hinted at the next smartphone's pricing range and salient features.

Vivo India posted a teaser on social media for the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G's release.

There is currently no confirmation of the launch schedule. It is just mentioned as "dropping soon," which may be early June or later this month. The handset's design is partially displayed in white in the teaser. Furthermore, it is stated to have the "slimmest 3D curved display."

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G: Features

The Vivo Y200 Pro 5G's front panel features a curved display with a hole-punch slot in the middle to accommodate the front camera sensor. On the right edge are the power and volume rocker controls. Two separate round camera units are stacked vertically next to a smaller round LED flash unit in the upper left corner of the rear panel. These components are contained in a square-shaped, somewhat elevated camera module. This contrasts with the Vivo V29e's design, which has an oval LED flash unit and no physically noticeable camera island. It is rumoured to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC and have a 120Hz curved display. Additionally, the phone can have a camera that reduces shake and supports optical image stabilisation (OIS).

Before now, the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G was observed on the websites of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and Google Play Console. It will probably ship with an Android 14-based operating system and 8GB RAM.

Vivo Y200 Pro 5G: Expected Price

According to earlier estimates, the Vivo Y200 Pro 5G will cost less than Rs. 25,000 in India.