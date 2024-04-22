Vivo Y200i Launch

The Vivo Y200i, the company's most recent Y-series phone to be released, has made its way to China. Running OriginOS 4, based on Android 14, this phone has a 6,000mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging. A Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor with up to 12 GB of RAM powers it. The 6.72-inch LCD screen on the Vivo Y200i has a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It also features an IP64 rating, a 3.5mm headphone connector, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Vivo Y200i characteristics and specs

The OriginOS 4 skin is applied over Android 14 on the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y200i. The Vivo Y200i phone has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,408 pixel) LCD screen with a pixel density of 393ppi and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. It has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, up to 512GB of UFS 2.2 storage, and up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

This Vivo Y200i phone boasts a powerful camera setup, featuring a 50megapixel primary camera with an impressive f/1.8 aperture. This combination ensures high-resolution images with excellent clarity and detail, even in low-light conditions. A 2megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture enhances the phone's photography capabilities by enabling accurate depth perception and portrait mode effects.

On the front, the Vivo Y200i phone is equipped with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, complete with an f/2.0 aperture. This front camera is perfect for capturing stunning selfies and engaging in high-quality video chats. With its advanced optics and wide aperture, users can expect crisp, vibrant selfies that are sure to impress. Whether capturing memories or staying connected with loved ones, this Vivo Y200i phone's camera setup delivers exceptional performance and versatility.

Stereo speakers are included with the Vivo Y200i. The phone has 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and a USB Type-C port as connectivity options. In addition, it features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric verification and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Vivo Y200i has a 6,000mAh battery that allows for 44W rapid charging. It weighs 199g, measures 165.70x76x8.09 mm, and has an IP64 dust and splash resistance classification.

Price and availability of the Vivo Y200i

The base 8GB+256GB RAM and storage version of the Vivo Y200i costs CNY 1,599 (about Rs. 18,800), while the 12GB+256GB variant costs CNY 1,799 (about Rs. 21,200). A 12GB+512GB model is also available for CNY 1,999 (about Rs. 23,500).

Beginning on 27 April, the Vivo Y200i will be available in China through the company's online store in the colour options Vast Sea Blue (translated from Chinese), Starry Night, and Glacier White.