Vivo Y38 5G Released in Taiwan, Comes with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Chipset



Following the successful debut of the Vivo V30e in the Indian market, the renowned smartphone manufacturer has now introduced its latest addition to the Y-series lineup in Taiwan. Brimming with impressive features, the all-new Vivo Y38 5G is set to captivate tech enthusiasts with its expansive 6.68-inch display, powered by the cutting-edge Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC.

Among its standout attributes are a sophisticated dual rear camera system boasting a whopping 50MP resolution, complemented by a robust 6,000mAh battery featuring 44W fast charging technology, ensuring users stay connected and capture life's moments without interruption.

Key Features

Feature vivo Y38 5G Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 RAM 8 GB Display 6.68 inches (16.97 cm) Rear Camera 50 MP + 2 MP Selfie Camera 8 MP Battery Capacity 6000 mAh

Vivo Y38 5G Availability

Initially launched in Taiwan, this sleek device debuts in a single storage variant, offering ample space with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. However, the pricing details are yet to be disclosed by the company, which is promising an update as soon as this crucial information is revealed.

Additionally, prospective buyers can choose from two captivating color variants: the striking Dark Green and the serene Ocean Blue. As for its availability in India, official confirmation is awaited, with eager consumers eagerly anticipating news on when they can get their hands on this cutting-edge device.

Vivo Y38 5G Specifications

Moving on to the specifications, the Vivo Y38 5G promises an immersive viewing experience with its expansive 6.68-inch IPS LCD HD+ display, boasting a remarkable 120Hz refresh rate and achieving up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness.

Tipping the scales at a modest 199 grams, this smartphone offers a comfortable grip and portability while delivering unparalleled performance.

Powered by the formidable Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, paired with a generous 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, expandable up to a staggering 1TB via a microSD card slot, the Y38 5G ensures seamless multitasking and storage flexibility.

Running on the latest Android 14-based FunTouch OS 14, users can expect a smooth and intuitive user experience.

In the realm of photography, the Vivo Y38 5G doesn't disappoint, featuring a versatile dual rear camera setup comprising a high-resolution 50MP primary sensor and a supplementary 2MP sensor, accompanied by an 8MP selfie camera on the front, promising stunning selfies and captivating memories.

Moreover, with its massive 6,000mAh battery capacity and blazing-fast 44W fast charging technology, users can bid farewell to battery anxiety, enjoying extended usage without frequent interruptions.

Noteworthy among its additional features is the inclusion of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for enhanced security, a convenient USB-C port for seamless connectivity, and an IP64 splash and dust resistance rating, ensuring durability and reliability in various environments.

Furthermore, the Vivo Y38 5G offers an array of camera modes, Split-screen functionality, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, and Wi-Fi 5, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of modern-day consumers.