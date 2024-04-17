What to Expect from the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google launched the Pixel Fold in May last year, its first step into the foldable area. The Pixel Fold 2 is reportedly in the works, with a fresh design and hardware enhancements. However, a recent rumour suggests that Google may modify the naming practice for its foldable smartphone. The next foldable device will be called the "Pixel 9 Pro Fold" by the tech titan. This is a significant departure from the original Pixel Fold. Furthermore, the next Pixel 9 series is expected to have four versions.

According to Android Authority, citing a Google source, Google will call the Pixel Fold 2 something else. The forthcoming Pixel foldable might be called "Pixel 9 Pro Fold" rather than Pixel Fold 2. This rebranding method suggests that the future foldable phone will be included in the Pixel 9 series rather than an independent handset.

According to the newspaper, this year's Pixel 9 series will comprise four models: the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The latter is referred to internally as "comet." These devices are expected to operate on the rumoured Tensor G4 SoC. Suppose Google sticks with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold title and incorporates the second-generation foldable into the Pixel 9 series. In that case, we anticipate it will be released alongside the rest of the Pixel 9 series in October rather than during Google I/O in May.

Google has not confirmed the Pixel Fold 2 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold names.

Of course, things might change before the handsets' official release, so all of these facts should be taken with a grain of salt. Pixel Fold was introduced last May at the Google I/O 2023 event. It costs $1,799 (approximately Rs. 1,47,500) for the basic model with 256GB storage.

The Pixel Fold is powered by Google's Tensor G2 SoC, a Titan M2 security chip and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It boasts a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel main wide-angle lens, a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 10.8-megapixel dual PD telephoto lens. The selfie camera has a 9.5-megapixel sensor on the outside and an 8-megapixel sensor on the inside. The phone has a 4,821mAh battery that supports both 30W charging and wireless charging.