What to Expect from the Xiaomi 14 Series Launch in India

On 25 February, the Xiaomi 14 series was unveiled globally, ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. The portfolio contains three models: the base Xiaomi 14, the Xiaomi 14 Pro, and the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. The base and Pro variants were presented in China in October 2023, while the Ultra model was released a few days before its global debut. The Xiaomi 14 handset will be available in India on 7 March, as previously confirmed by the company. An official teaser has already been released, hinting at the introduction of the Xiaomi 14 series.

Xiaomi 14 Series: Pro Model

Xiaomi India posted a teaser on X (previously Twitter) claiming that the "Xiaomi 14 series" will launch in India on 7 March. The post did not specify which models would be part of the lineup's introduction in India. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is believed to be among the variants. Notably, the preceding Xiaomi 13 Ultra variant still needs to be released in India. Therefore, we may infer that the Pro model will arrive alongside the Xiaomi 14.

Xiaomi 14: Specifications

The Indian variants of the Xiaomi 14 handsets are expected to have identical features to their Chinese counterparts. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra may arrive in the country with a 6.73-inch LTPO AMOLED micro-curved display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, a 50-megapixel quad back camera unit, a 32-megapixel front camera sensor, a 5,300mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging, and an IP68 rating.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra was released in China in black, blue, and white colours. It began at CNY 6,499 (approximately Rs. 74,800) for the 12GB + 256GB option, with the 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB versions priced at CNY 6,999 (about Rs. 80,600) and CNY 7,799 (roughly Rs. 89,800), respectively. It was also released in a Titanium Special Edition priced at CNY 8,799 (about Rs. 1,01,300) for 16GB and 1TB.

The Indian variant of the Xiaomi 14 devices will also run Xiaomi's new HyperOS out of the box. The company recently launched the user interface in India. The Xiaomi 13 Pro was among the first models to receive a reliable OS update.