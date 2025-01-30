Which smartphone brings better camera features: Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max

Samsung has recently launched its flagship smartphone Galaxy S25 Ultra and the discussion regarding its camera features compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max is already on the rise. Galaxy S25 Ultra comes with a high-tech camera system targeting photography enthusiasts, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max is also not less behind with great imaging. Even though the devices feature some of the most advanced technologies available, each presents distinct preferences to the users.

Galaxy S25 Ultra Camera Features

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra never disappoints with variety to offer, having 200MP main lens, a 50MP lens for 5X zoom, a new 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP lens for 3X zoom, and a 12MP front-facing camera. It’s the same as those in the Galaxy S24 Ultra, but the 50MP ultra-wide lens is a great update. The ProVisual engine at Samsung is working to enhance image quality across all lenses, enhancing the photography experience.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Camera Features

The iPhone 16 Pro Max comes with that quintessential flavor of photography for which Apple has always been recognized - color precision and natural shades. The main lens is at 48MP, ultra-wide at 48MP, optical zoom at 5X 12MP lens, and finally, a 12MP selfie lens. What's more interesting is that it ensures true-to-life colors for Apple, completely avoiding the common oversaturation seen in a few competitors.

Image Quality

According to Techradar, the Galaxy S25 Ultra boasts excellent detail and sharp images with vibrant colors. However, it is reported that the iPhone 16 Pro Max has better color accuracy, producing images that closely resemble real-life perceptions.

While Samsung's ProVisual engine ensures bright, vibrant colors—particularly in blue skies and greenery—it may lead to slight color blooming in some cases. For instance, palm fronds appeared to have faint halos on the S25 Ultra's display, though this was less noticeable on larger screens. In contrast, Apple's approach favors understated yet authentic representations of natural scenes.

Night photography reveals a stark contrast between the two devices. The Galaxy S25 Ultra consistently produces brighter images, particularly with its new 50MP ultra-wide lens. Its high dynamic range captures more details in low-light settings, resulting in vivid night shots. Conversely, the iPhone 16 Pro Max offers more subdued and realistic images, adhering to Apple's commitment to authenticity. Some users may prefer Samsung's brighter night shots, while others might favor Apple's natural tones.

Portrait Mode and Selfies

Samsung's camera setup is likely to appeal to users seeking polished images right from the camera, whereas Apple's design may attract those looking for unfiltered realism.

Final thoughts

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra stands out with its detailed and vibrant images, making it an excellent choice for those who enjoy bold photography. Its ProVisual engine and AI features provide creative opportunities that extend beyond traditional photography. In contrast, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max emphasizes authenticity by delivering images that reflect natural colors and tones.