Why is the Huawei Enjoy 70X Ideal for Indian Users?

Huawei Enjoy 70X is a successor to the Huawei Enjoy 60X. It was launched in China last week. The smartphone is currently available for purchase in China via Vmall. With so many new smartphone launches can Huawei Enjoy 70X make a position in the smartphone market? Let’s read further and find out about the Huawei Enjoy 70X’s capabilities and extraordinary features that are noteworthy.

Huawei Enjoy 70X: What is so special about the phone?

The Huawei Enjoy 70X comprises a massive 6,100mAh battery. This supports 40W fast charging. Yes! You can use your phone for long hours without having to worry about the battery draining. The best part is your phone can be quickly charged when you want to recharge it. That’s a luxury in itself. Talking about the display, it features a 6.78-inch curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is perfect for gaming or streaming as it helps with bright visuals and smooth scrolling.

The most exciting feature that you generally don’t find on other smartphones is its satellite connectivity capability. You can send and recieve messages and images through satellite. It is a very good feature where there is poor network or there is limited cellular coverage. This particular feature makes the Huawei Enjoy 70X standout. It also has a water-resistant IP64 build.

Huawei Enjoy 70X: Price

The Huawei Enjoy 70X costs Rs.21,000 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. Whereas the 8GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 23,000. The colour options are Gold Black, Lake Blue, Snow White, and Spruce. This phone is available for purchase in China via Vmall. There are no official announcements from Huawei regarding the Indian launch date and availability. But we are expecting an announcement soon.

What to expect from Huawei Enjoy 70X in India?

First and foremost we can expect pre-installed apps that cater specifically to Indian users. There will be regional language support or some local services.

Now considering the popularity of good photography in India, the camera may feature some special modes or filters.

Indians love to buy phones at discounted prices. We expect there will be attractive offers available for the public especially during festivals. This will help Huawei to attract Indian customers.

Regarding Huawei Enjoy 70X, It is best to update yourselves through official announcements from Huawei Enjoy 70X. We would love to have a phone with satellite connectivity in India.