Why the Realme 14 Pro Series is a Must-Buy for Tech Enthusiasts!

The Realme 14 Pro series, which typically consists of the Realme 14 Pro and Realme 14 Pro+ smartphones, will launch in India, according to a recent announcement from Realme. The Realme 14 Pro series' launch date has yet to be disclosed. However, a few days later, Realme revealed that the new Realme 14x will go on sale on 18 December. It's still determined whether these two launches will happen simultaneously or separately.

Reasons to buy the Realme 14 Pro series

The Realme 14x will probably retail for less than ₹15,000, making it one of the most reasonably priced smartphones in its class with high-end capabilities. With this competitive pricing, customers on a tight budget can now afford high-quality technology.

The Realme 14x, the first smartphone in India priced under 15,000 with an IP69 rating, provides remarkable water and dust protection. Because it is durable against adverse conditions and the perfect solution for those who lead busy lifestyles or work in demanding situations.

The Realme 14x boasts a 6,000mAh battery that guarantees long-lasting use between charges. For heavy users who depend on their smartphones for various activities throughout the day, including gaming, streaming, and browsing, this is especially advantageous.

With a potential refresh rate of 120 Hz, the smartphone's 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD offers fluid images and a pleasurable viewing experience. It is, therefore, appropriate for playing games and watching multimedia.

A triple camera configuration, including a 50MP primary sensor that offers high-quality photography, is anticipated for the Realme 14x. Additional sensors allow users to take beautiful pictures in a variety of settings.

The Realme 14x accommodates various user requirements and preferences by offering combinations of 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, enabling sufficient storage and seamless multitasking.

Realme 14x: Verified features

Realme has also revealed several Realme 14x details before the launch. According to the business, it would be India's first smartphone with an IP69 certification rating for under Rs 15,000. For those unaware, an IP69 rating indicates that a device is highly well-protected against water and dust. Additionally, Realme disclosed that Flipkart will be the platform for the smartphone's sale. At 12 p.m., the launch event will begin. Furthermore, Realme's teasers for the upcoming Realme 14x on X confirm that the phone will come in three different color options: Crystal Black, Jewel Red, and Golden Glow.

The cost of the Realme 14x in India

Although the firm has yet to release official pricing information, the Realme 14x is expected to cost less than Rs 15,000, according to the company. For additional context, the Realme 12x, which debuted earlier this year, was priced in India at Rs 11,999 for the base model and Rs 14,999 for the top option. The Realme 14x should have a comparable price.

Realme 14x: Anticipated features

Leaks have revealed several details regarding the Realme 14x's potential display, battery, RAM, and storage capabilities, but some details remain unknown. According to rumors, the Realme 14x will include a 6,000 mAh battery and a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD screen. The new iQOO 13 sports, priced at Rs 54,999 in India, has the same battery size. According to the Redmi Note 14 Pro+, smartphones with large batteries (6,000 mAh or more) are expected to be popular in 2025. Furthermore, according to rumors, the Realme 14X will have three different memory configurations: the lowest model will have 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, followed by one with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage, and the best model will have 8GB RAM and 256GB of storage.