Why the Realme 14x 5G is your Budget Smartphone Coming Under Rs 15000?

Realme has officially announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Realme 14x 5G, in India. Scheduled to debut on December 18, the device will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Realme’s official website. Realme has started teasing the phone’s design, color options, and features via its social media channels, particularly on X (formerly Twitter).

Design and Build

The Realme 14x 5G will sport a sleek flat-frame design and feature a side-mounted fingerprint scanner integrated into the power button. It is set to arrive in three attractive color options, complemented by a gradient back panel with a diamond-cut design. The rear design includes a rectangular camera island, housing two camera sensors and an LED flash, adding to its modern aesthetic.

Specifications and Features

Display: A 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, ensuring vivid visuals and a comfortable viewing experience.

Performance: Three RAM and storage variants, with configurations of up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, promising smooth multitasking and ample space for media and apps.

Battery: A massive 6,000 mAh battery, catering to long-lasting usage, perfect for gaming and streaming.

Durability: An IP69 certification, making it resistant to dust and water. Notably, Realme claims it will be the first smartphone in India under ₹15,000 to offer this level of protection.

Controls: The power button, which doubles as the fingerprint scanner and volume rockers will be conveniently located on the device's right side.

Price Expectations and Availability

The Realme 14x 5G will succeed the Realme 12x, which was launched with a starting price of Rs 11,999. Based on Realme’s pricing strategy, the 14x 5G is expected to carry a similar price tag, offering great value for money.

Realme has also created dedicated microsites on Flipkart and its official website, highlighting key features and generating anticipation for the upcoming device.

Reasons to consider this Upcoming smartphone

Durable Design: Combining slim aesthetics with rugged build quality.

Advanced Features: A large battery, gradient design, and water/dust resistance at an affordable price point.

First of Its Kind: The Realme 14x 5G will pioneer IP69 certification in the sub-₹15,000 segment, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and reliability.

