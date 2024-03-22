Will Polestar Soon Launch its Smartphone?

Polestar, a distinguished Swedish automotive manufacturer, is on the brink of unveiling its inaugural mobile phone, forged through collaboration with the renowned Chinese smartphone brand, Meizu. This venture is underpinned by a shared parent company, Geely, linking the realms of automotive innovation and telecommunications.

A recent disclosure from TENAA sheds light on virtually all aspects of the forthcoming Polestar smartphone. Notably, Volvo previously held a 48% stake in Polestar but recently withdrew just ahead of the Polestar 4 launch. Predictably, the Polestar phone appears to be a rebranded version of the Meizu 21 Pro. The design and specifications are virtually indistinguishable, save for the Polestar emblem adorning the rear.

Despite this striking resemblance, there are murmurs suggesting that the Polestar phone may incorporate additional features tailored to Polestar's automotive ecosystem. It raises the question of whether this collaboration is a singular occurrence or if Polestar envisions a sustained lineup, especially considering Meizu's exit from the smartphone arena to focus on AI advancement.

Polestar phone MIIT Certification

The MIIT certification validates the smartphone's design. Pictures show a layout that resembles the Meizu 21 Pro, with the volume rockers and power button on the right side. The back has a triple camera arrangement embedded in separate rings, with the Polestar logo positioned in the center and Polestar Phone branding at the bottom. The right side is additionally decorated with antenna marks and the Meizu logo, which further enhances the familiarity with the Meizu 21 Pro design.

Polestar Phone Design & Features (Expected)

These design cues strongly suggest that Polestar will essentially rebrand the recently launched Meizu 21 Pro. For the uninitiated, the Meizu 21 Pro marked the swansong for the brand in the smartphone realm, as Meizu has since declared its departure to concentrate on AI endeavors.

The smartphone's nomenclature was confirmed through its appearance on the Google Play Supported Devices list, foreshadowing Polestar's imminent foray into the smartphone domain. Polestar's preparations to introduce smartphones aim to facilitate seamless integration with its evolving lineup of electric vehicles.

The forthcoming Polestar Phone is poised to complement the Polestar 4 EV, as evidenced by teasers revealing a flat display adorned with a centered punch-hole cutout. Initial glimpses depict a device boasting a flat frame and draped in a pristine white hue.

Camera specifications include a primary lens with an f/1.9 aperture and a 23mm equivalent focal length, alongside an ultrawide lens with an f/2.4 aperture and a telephoto lens offering a 70mm equivalent focal length.

Meizu 21 Pro Specifications

Meanwhile, the specifications of the Meizu 21 Pro paint a picture of a high-performance device. It features a sizable 6.79-inch AMOLED display boasting a resolution of 3192 x 1368 pixels, enhanced by an LTPO 120Hz refresh rate and Meizu Titan Glass 2.0 for durability. Under the hood, it is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The triple rear camera setup comprises a 50MP primary lens with OIS and f/1.9 aperture, complemented by a 13MP ultrawide lens and a 10MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom. To keep the device powered, it packs a robust 5050mAh battery with support for rapid 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging technology.

In essence, Polestar's foray into the realm of smartphones, particularly in collaboration with Meizu, signals a strategic convergence of automotive and telecommunications expertise. As Polestar aligns its offerings with the electric mobility landscape, these smartphones serve as pivotal components in realizing a cohesive ecosystem aimed at enhancing user experience and connectivity within the realm of electric vehicles.