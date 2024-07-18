Witness the HONOR 200 Series Launch LIVE: Your Exclusive Access Here

Honor is ready to introduce its much-awaited Honor 200 series in India today, 18 July. The upcoming smartphones, scheduled to be released at noon, are expected to include professional portrait capability and an all-around strong performance powered by AI.

With features like an AI-powered studio-level portrait camera, immersive zero-risk displays, industry-leading second-generation silicon-carbon batteries, and strong hardware performance, the series is made to offer users who enjoy capturing and preserving special moments an extraordinary level of convenience and enjoyment.







On all social media channels, viewers can watch the live broadcast of the inaugural event on the @exploreHONOR brand handles.

Livestream Details:

Date: 18-July, 2024

Time: 12:00 noon

Livestream Link: https://www.youtube.com/live/feKuAfqD2Vo

Platform: YouTube, JioTV

Ahead of HONOR's much-awaited 18 July 2024 consumer launch of the Portrait Master, keep checking for additional information.







Key Specifications & features

The flagship mobile technology, the HONOR 200 Series, which includes the HONOR 200 and HONOR 200 Pro, offers flagship-level performance and AI-driven breakthroughs. With its triple rear camera system—a 50MP primary camera with a 1/1.3-inch Super Dynamic H9000 sensor and dual stabilisation (OIS+EIS), a 50MP telephoto camera with a Sony IMX 856 sensor and 2.5x optical zoom, and a 12MP ultra-wide & macro camera—the HONOR 200 Pro series revolutionises portrait photography. Comparably, the HONOR 200 has a 50MP telephoto camera with a Sony IMX856 sensor and a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX906 sensor with OIS and 4-in-1 pixel binning. For studio-quality photography bolstered by cutting-edge AI capabilities, both models have a 50MP Portrait Selfie Camera and incorporate Studio Harcourt's expertise through the HONOR AI Portrait Engine.

Impressive features in both models include vivid AMOLED screens; the HONOR 200 Pro has an AMOLED quad-curved 6.7-inch floating display, while the HONOR 200 has an AMOLED quad-curved 6.7-inch display. Snapdragon processors power them and guarantee fluid graphics rendering and instantaneous responsiveness. The HONOR 200 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, and the HONOR 200 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. For customers constantly on the go, the series features a solid 5200mAh second-generation silicon-carbon battery with 100W Wired HONOR SuperCharge and 66W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge. With features like Magic Capsule and Magic Anywhere Door, MagicOS 8.0 improves usability, and the HONOR 200 Series offers a remarkable, convenient, and practical user experience.