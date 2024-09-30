Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro: Which Phone Should You Buy?

Both the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro are mid-range smartphones packed with amazing features. On Thursday, 26 September, at Xiaomi's worldwide launch event in Berlin, the company unveiled the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro. 6.67-inch screens with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz and a brightness of 4,000 nits are featured in the Xiaomi 14T series. They have chipsets made by MediaTek Dimensity. The two display triple back cameras are tuned for Leica, just like the Xiaomi 13T phones from the previous year. The 5,000mAh batteries that power the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro are designated IP68 for dust and water resistance. The Xiaomi 14T Pro, the high-end variant, has a Dimensity 9300+ SoC and supports 50W wireless charging. Several essential features stand out when contrasting the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro, assisting customers in selecting which model to purchase.

Display: Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro

The 6.67-inch AMOLED display on both phones boasts a fantastic 144Hz refresh rate, guaranteeing fluid images and brilliant colour reproduction. With a peak brightness of 4000 nits, the 14T Pro's display is marginally brighter than its counterpart, making it easier to see in bright outdoor settings and providing a richer visual experience overall.

Camera: Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro

With a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro lens, the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro boast a flexible triple rear camera arrangement that allows for excellent photography in various conditions. However, the larger 1/1.31" sensor on the primary camera of the 14T Pro improves the camera's capabilities by allowing for better light collection and sharper images, particularly in low light. A 50MP telephoto lens is also included with the 14T Pro, which enhances its photography versatility even more by offering better zoom capabilities and greater detail at a distance.

Processor

The MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra CPU that powers the Xiaomi 14T offers strong performance for multitasking, gaming, and daily duties. With its more potent MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ CPU, the Xiaomi 14T Pro, on the other hand, ups the ante, providing improved efficiency, quicker processing, and more performance. Because of this, the 14T Pro has a distinct advantage over the conventional 14T in terms of processing power, making it more suitable for demanding applications, intense gaming, and power-hungry jobs.

Battery: Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro

A strong 5000mAh battery powers the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro, providing enough juice for a full day of operation. However, the 14T Pro shines in terms of charging speed, offering 50W wireless charging for increased convenience and 120W cable charging for lightning-fast top-ups. The Xiaomi 14T Pro is a better option than the basic model for those who prefer wireless rapid charging. The standard model only delivers 67W cable charging, which is still fast but significantly slower than the Pro variant.

The IP68 water and dust resistance of the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro offers reliable weather protection. Xiaomi's MIUI 14 interface, on top of Android 13, provides a seamless and adaptable user experience. One design distinction between the two is that, although the 14T has a flat back that may appeal to those who like a more fundamental and conventional style, the 14T Pro has a slightly curved back that gives it a more premium feel and improved ergonomics.

Price

The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage edition of the Xiaomi 14T Pro, which comes in Titan Black, Titan Gray, and Titan Blue colours, costs EUR 799.99 (about Rs. 74,500). Priced at EUR 899.99 (about Rs. 84,000) and EUR 999.99 (approximately Rs. 93,000), respectively, are the 12GB + 512GB and 12GB + 1TB variants.

In contrast, the Xiaomi 14T costs EUR 649.99 (about Rs. 60,000) for the 12GB + 256GB variant. The price of the 12GB + 512GB model is EUR 699.99, or about Rs. 65,000. The available colours are Lemon Green, Titan Black, Titan Gray, and Titan Blue. In Europe, both variants are presently for sale.

It might assist you in determining which Xiaomi 14T Pro 5G to purchase and how the Xiaomi 14T compares to it. Currently, the Xiaomi 14T costs Rs.60,990, while the Xiaomi 14T Pro 5G costs Rs.74,990.

Verdict

The 14T Pro includes a bigger 1/1.31" sensor for enhanced image quality and a 50MP telephoto lens for excellent zoom capabilities. Both cameras have a 50MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro lens. The 6.67-inch AMOLED display on both phones has a refresh rate of 144 Hz, but the 14T Pro's display is noticeably brighter, with a maximum brightness of 4000 nits. With the more potent Dimensity 9300+ processor, better suited for demanding jobs and gaming, the 14T Pro has more processing power than the 14T, outfitted with the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra. While the 14T offers good performance at a cheaper price point, the Xiaomi 14T Pro is the best option for power users because of its improved performance, excellent camera functions, and faster charging.