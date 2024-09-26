Xiaomi 14T series global launch: Check details

The Xiaomi 14T series is officially launching globally today, exactly one year after the debut of the 13T series. As anticipated, two models will be introduced: the Xiaomi 14T and the Xiaomi 14T Pro. These phones are once again expected to feature advanced cameras developed in partnership with Leica, alongside premium displays and powerful chipsets.

A notable upgrade for the Xiaomi 14T Pro compared to its predecessor is the introduction of wireless charging support, which operates at 50W, in addition to the ultra-fast 120W wired charging. More details can be found on the event page as it goes live. Though leaks were initially avoided, a recent reveal by Amazon hints at an appealing pre-order bundle for the new Xiaomi 14T models.

Other Xiaomi Product launches

In addition to the smartphones, Xiaomi will also announce other exciting products, including the Xiaomi Buds 5, a new robotic vacuum cleaner called the Xiaomi Robot Vacuum X20 Max, and a massive 100-inch TV.

Pre-launch excitement has been further fueled by Amazon Italy, which disclosed some of the pre-order bonuses, while Xiaomi Romania has begun sharing promotional videos. Xiaomi’s global social media account has posted teasers, although these are brief and reveal little about the phones. The videos embedded in the promotional material, however, do showcase some key features of the new devices.

As for the cameras, both the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro continue the collaboration with Leica, featuring Summilux lenses. One of the promotional videos highlights the 14T Pro capturing a shot at 60mm, though it remains unclear whether this is the native focal length or one of the phone’s zoom capabilities.

With the official launch just around the corner, anticipation is high as Xiaomi reveals its latest innovations in mobile technology and beyond.