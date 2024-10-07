Xiaomi 15 Pro: Advancements We Know So Far

Scheduled to make its formal debut shortly, the Xiaomi 15 Pro will be available after the November 2023 release of the Xiaomi 14 Pro. The phone's specifications were recently published in a report, and three leaked photos of the device's back panel were provided by a tipster. The pictures showcase a triple-camera arrangement that Leica designed on the phone's back. Furthermore, the leaked images show that Xiaomi's forthcoming flagship will be available in three colour options.

Expected Advancements and Features of Xiaomi 15 Pro

They are expected to include the state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor, guaranteeing seamless performance for taxing activities like multitasking and gaming. It will most likely have a massive RAM and storage capacity, giving users lots of room for data, programs, and high-quality images and videos. The Xiaomi 15 Pro features a sizable AMOLED display with a high refresh rate and excellent resolution, resulting in vivid colours, deep blacks, seamless scrolling, and maybe curved edges to provide a more engaging visual experience. A sizable primary sensor that can take detailed, dimly lit pictures. The Xiaomi 15 Pro features multiple lenses, including telephoto and wide-angle lenses for various photography situations. Its large battery allows it to run continuously throughout the day without regular recharging. Fast charging technology is supported by the Xiaomi 15 Pro, allowing for rapid battery replacement.

Xiaomi 15 Pro Color Options and Design (Leaked)

The Xiaomi 15 Pro may be seen in black, white, or silver colour variants in the photos that tipster @That_Kartikey shared with Smartprix. Similar to the model from the previous year, the Xiaomi 14 Pro's replacement is also rumoured to be offered in a titanium edition.

According to the phone's leaked renders, the triple back camera arrangement will be positioned in the upper left corner, and the LED flash will be to the right of the module. The brand's name is displayed on the bottom left corner of the phone, and no more branding is visible.

Specifications of the Xiaomi 15 Pro (Leaked)

The report claims that the Xiaomi 15 Pro would come with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage, as well as Qualcomm's rumoured Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 CPU, which is anticipated to be released later this month. Moreover, a 6.78-inch 2K curved AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz is rumoured to be included. A Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Light Fusion 900 series sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a Sony IMX858 lens, and an unidentified telephoto camera with a 5x optical zoom that also supports a macro mode, is also expected to be included in the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Pro. The phone is said to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the front. Additional rumoured details about the Xiaomi 15 Pro include a fingerprint sensor embedded in the display and a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 80W wireless charging capabilities and 10W reverse wireless charging capability. Additionally, it is reported that the Xiaomi 15 Pro runs HyperOS 2 on top of Android 15 and is eligible for up to five years of OS updates.