Xiaomi CIVI 4 Pro Camera Features Released

Ahead of its launch today in China, Xiaomi is unveiling the impressive camera features of its eagerly awaited CIVI 4 Pro smartphone. While enthusiasts await its debut, there's a notable caveat: the CIVI 4 Pro won't be hitting global markets, with sales exclusively limited to China and India.

Teasing the device just hours before its launch, Xiaomi highlights the dual front camera setup, boasting a 32MP resolution. Notably, these dual cameras offer distinct fields of view, with one providing a 78-degree FOV and the other a wider 100-degree FOV.

Traditionally, Xiaomi's CIVI series has garnered attention for its sleek designs and robust camera setups. However, unlike its predecessors, such as the CIVI 2, which made its way to global markets under the name Xiaomi 13 Lite, the CIVI 4 Pro will remain a regional exclusive.

Is it going to launch globally?

Delving into the technical details, insiders have uncovered the codename "chenfeng" and internal number "N9" for the CIVI 4 Pro, with model numbers indicating its market availability in China and India. The absence of any indication of a global release in the Mi Code solidifies its regional exclusivity.

While Indian consumers await its launch, details remain sparse, including the potential rebranding and feature adjustments. The launch event promises further insights into what the CIVI 4 Pro holds for the Indian market.

Xiaomi CIVI 4 Pro AI Camera features

One standout feature of the CIVI 4 Pro's front cameras is the AI GAN 4.0 AI neck wrinkle removal, showcasing an innovative application of AI in photography by addressing common signs of aging

Additionally, AI enhancements extend to skin tone unification and the enhancement of facial features like teeth whitening and eye brightness, alongside the touted "Master Portrait" function akin to the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Collaborating with German camera lens specialist Leica, Xiaomi has co-developed lenses for the CIVI 4 Pro's cameras, promising superior imaging capabilities. The rear main camera boasts a wide f/1.63 aperture, coupled with an OmniVision Light Hunter 800 sensor behind the bespoke lenses.

Noteworthy is the sensor's impressive dynamic range of 13.2 EV, rivaling professional-grade cameras like the Sony a7S III. Previously featured in the Redmi K70 Pro, the Light Hunter 800 sensor underscores Xiaomi's commitment to delivering top-tier camera performance in its smartphones.