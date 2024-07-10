Xiaomi launches Redmi 13 5G in India at base price of Rs 13,999

Xiaomi has launched its latest budget 5G smartphone, the Redmi 13 5G, in India, with prices beginning at Rs 13,999. This release marks Xiaomi's ongoing success in the Indian market, where it has shipped an impressive 25 crore smartphones over the past decade.

Advertisment

Launch and Pricing Details

The Redmi 13 5G is available in two variants: the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced at Rs 13,999, and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model priced at Rs 15,499. The phone comes in three colors: Black Diamond, Hawaiian Blue, and Moonstone Silver. It will be available for purchase starting July 12 through Amazon India, Xiaomi's online store, and authorized retailers across the country.

Key Specifications

Advertisment

Display: The Redmi 13 5G features a 6.79-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

Operating System: It runs on Android 14 with Xiaomi’s HyperOS skin.

Processor: This is the first smartphone in India to be powered by the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE (accelerated edition) chipset.

Advertisment

Memory and Storage: The device comes in two configurations: 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, with support for microSD cards for expandable storage.

Camera and Battery

Rear Cameras: The Redmi 13 5G boasts a dual-camera setup, featuring a 108MP primary camera and a 2MP macro sensor.

Advertisment

Front Camera: For selfies, it includes a 13MP front-facing camera.

Battery: The smartphone is equipped with a 5,030mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Additional Features

Security: The device includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Durability: It is dust- and water-resistant, with an IP53 certification.

Xiaomi's announcement of the Redmi 13 5G aligns with its celebration of a decade-long presence in India, during which it has significantly impacted the smartphone market. The company revealed that it has sold over 250 million smartphones in the country from 2014 to 2024, underscoring its dominance and popularity in the region.

The Redmi 13 5G offers an attractive package for budget-conscious consumers, blending advanced features like a high-refresh-rate and a powerful chipset with a competitive price point. This latest addition to Xiaomi's lineup is poised to attract a wide range of users looking for a capable and affordable 5G smartphone.