Xiaomi MIX Flip debuts globally, features Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Xiaomi has officially launched the Xiaomi MIX Flip globally, debuting alongside the Xiaomi 14T series. This foldable smartphone boasts impressive hardware, headlined by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, making it one of the most powerful devices in its class. The MIX Flip features a 6.86-inch 1.5K AMOLED internal display with a 1-120Hz adaptive refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3000 nits.

On the outside, it sports a smaller but equally vibrant 4-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen, also peaking at 3000 nits of brightness, with a unique quad-curved design for smoother interaction.

The outer display offers intuitive gesture controls and supports a full-display keyboard, making it easy to use for both left- and right-handed users. It also supports auto-rotation, further enhancing its usability. The MIX Flip's cooling system is another highlight. Xiaomi has integrated a 3D cooling mechanism with a large 3500mm² vapor chamber and a specialized “staircase” design that efficiently dissipates heat. To prevent overheating, Xiaomi uses its proprietary SU7 "aerogel" insulation to block heat transfer to the inner display.

Xiaomi Shield Glass and UTG ultra-thin flexible glass

The phone is built to last, with its frame crafted from durable 6M42 aluminum alloy. Both the internal and external displays are protected by Xiaomi Shield Glass and UTG ultra-thin flexible glass. Its robust hinge mechanism, built with wear-resistant materials, allows the phone to fold and unfold up to 500,000 times, as certified by SGS.

Key Features

In the camera department, the MIX Flip is equipped with a 50MP main sensor featuring Leica Summilux lenses and a 50MP 3x floating telephoto lens with a minimum focusing distance of 9cm. Thanks to the Xiaomi AISP computational photography platform, the phone offers advanced photography capabilities powered by up to 60 trillion operations per second (TOPS). The camera setup also supports unique modes like a makeup mirror view, usable with the outer display.

Xiaomi has packed a 4780mAh battery into the MIX Flip, which is larger than the one found in the Xiaomi 14 flagship. This battery utilizes Xiaomi’s Surge tech, incorporating 6% silicon content in the negative electrode to enhance durability. According to Xiaomi, the battery retains 80% of its capacity even after 1,600 charging cycles.

Xiaomi MIX Flip Specifications

Internal Display: 6.86-inch 1.5K (2912x1224) AMOLED, 1-120Hz LTPO, 3000 nits brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, UTG protection

External Display: 4-inch 1.5K (1392x1280) AMOLED, 120Hz, 3000 nits brightness, HDR10+, Xiaomi Shield Glass

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 with Adreno 750 GPU, Octa-core (up to 3.3GHz)

Memory: 12GB LPPDDR5X RAM, 512GB UFS 4.0 storage

Operating System: Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14

Battery: 4780mAh silicon-carbon with 67W fast charging

Connectivity: 5G, Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 2.1

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi MIX Flip is available in Black and Purple color options and is priced at €1,299 (~$1,446 or Rs 1,21,055). It has already gone on sale in European markets.