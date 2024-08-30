You Won't Believe When the Razr 50 is Coming to India: All Details

The much-awaited Razr 50 foldable smartphone will launch in India in the second week of September, according to a confirmation from Motorola. This comes after the business made suggestions about an impending launch last week. The Razr 50, a folding clamshell device, is expected to provide a distinctive fusion of fashion and utility. Although the Indian version's specifications are unknown, it will probably have features like the global model's high-resolution display, potent processor, and sophisticated camera capabilities. It is verified that the Motorola Razr 50 has an exterior screen measuring 3.6 inches. In June, the Moto Razr 50 Ultra and the clamshell folding were released in China. Under the Razr 2024 name, the Motorola Razr 50 was introduced in the United States.

Motorola Razr 50 will launch on 9 September

The business has confirmed that the Motorola Razr 50 will launch on 9 September. The brand Lenovo owns is teasing the release of the new foldable phone several times. It has been verified that Amazon is the place to buy it, and the online retailer has created a page disclosing the phone's features, design, and debut date.

It has been hinted that the Motorola Razr 50 in India will include a 3.6-inch cover display, which is said to be the most prominent external display in the market. Its water resistance is rated IPX8, and its display is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus coating. It will come pre-installed with Moto AI capabilities and Gemini integration.

Although the Motorola Razr 50 was previously introduced in China in June with the same name, the Motorola Razr 2024 is the model that is currently offered in US markets. The 8GB RAM + 256GB model starts at CNY 3,699 (about Rs. 47,000) in China. The pricing of the Indian version can be comparable.

The specifications of the Moto Razr 50

A 6.9-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) pOLED inner display and a 3.6-inch full-HD+ (1,056x1,066 pixels) pOLED cover display are highlights of the Moto Razr 50. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300X chipset with 512GB of storage and up to 12GB of RAM. A 13-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera and a 50-megapixel primary sensor comprise the Moto Razr 50 dual outside camera set. It features an inside display with a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. It features a fingerprint sensor on the side and a 4,200mAh battery that can charge a 30-W cable or 15W wirelessly.