WhatsApp Web may soon let you take calls without installing anything

The WhatsApp Web calling function is transitioning to a new level of functionality in terms of how you handle audio calls through the browser. A new WhatsApp Web calling update suggests users may soon be able to handle voice and video calls directly from a browser without relying on the desktop app. The ability to take phone calls through WhatsApp Web will greatly improve productivity for students, remote employees, and others who spend most of their workday on computers.

Advertisment

WhatsApp Web calling moves beyond messaging

WhatsApp is building additional functions to allow you to receive audio or video phone call notifications while using the WhatsApp Web interface. This new feature is in development and not available for beta testing yet; however, the announcement is a positive sign that the functionality of audio or video phone calls through the WhatsApp web app will come to fruition. WhatsApp had already announced in mid-2025 that it was actively developing audio/video calling on WhatsApp Web. As a result of this new functionality, users will finally receive notifications when they receive audio or video phone calls through WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp Web video call on laptop without the desktop app

If things go smoothly with the rollout, you should be able to kick off a WhatsApp Web video call on a laptop or PC without having to install some new app on top of what you've already got. They're expecting to have both one-on-one and group calls covered just like they are on mobile and desktop already.

You'll be able to make and receive calls right from the same chat window, so no more juggling between messaging and calling. For all you people asking, "How can I make calls on WhatsApp Web without downloading another app?" this is a direct solution for that. Of course, WhatsApp is still working on making sure the performance is good enough that calling doesn't slow down your browser too much.

Advertisment

WhatsApp Web call notifications explained

Now that WhatsApp Web is going to start letting you make calls, they're realizing that you'll need a way to control how you're notified about these calls. Coming up next is a new WhatsApp Web call notification settings feature that lets you pick and choose how incoming calls pop up on your screen.

The way things are going to work looks like this:

Incoming call alerts will be on by default, so you don't accidentally miss a call while you're in the middle of something else.

You'll be able to toggle off voice and video call notifications on WhatsApp Web if you don't want to be bothered by them.

And it'll all work even if you're not actually on the chat at the time.

This one's especially useful for people who are using WhatsApp Web as their primary messaging tool but don't want to be bothered with calls on their phone.

Advertisment

WhatsApp Web & Mobile notification settings stay separate

One thing that's worth noting is that WhatsApp Web & mobile notification settings will stay separate. Turning off those call alerts on the web will not automatically flip them off on your phone, and changing settings on your phone will not affect what happens on your browser.

This is pretty handy for people who rely on WhatsApp for work stuff. If browser notifications are interrupting you when you're trying to get stuff done, you can just turn them off on the web and carry on as normal.

WhatsApp Web Voice and Video Calls Will Stay Encrypted

Even though these calls are taking place in a browser, WhatsApp Web voice calls and video calls will still get that end-to-end encryption treatment. We've still got the Signal protocol going on here, so only the people taking part are going to be able to access the call content.

Advertisment

WhatsApp won't be storing or listening in on these calls, and neither will third parties, even when they start coming from a browser. That keeps the level of security pretty consistent across mobile, desktop, and web.

WhatsApp Web Browser Calling Release Date Still a Big Unknown

For all you folk out there trying to pin down when the WhatsApp Web browser calling release date is going to be, the answer is still "not a clue." WhatsApp hasn't even given us a rough timeline yet, and we're still waiting for the final pieces to fall into place on the calling and notification controls side of things.

Now that we're seeing some new calls being added to WhatsApp Web pretty regularly, there is a sense that it's getting closer to being more than just a little utility to keep an eye on your phone. When it finally drops, we may see WhatsApp Web become a full-blown messaging hub.

Advertisment

More For You

WhatsApp chat lock: How to secure private chats on Android and iPhone?

Why this WhatsApp integration quietly stole accounts

WhatsApp image hack Samsung Galaxy phones: Landfall spyware is secretly watching you

How to Recover Hacked WhatsApp Account: Signs, Fixes, and Safety Tips