Sony Xperia 1 VI MWC Launch Hints at 6x Power: Details

Sony Xperia 1 VI may hit the market shortly. The Sony Xperia 1 VI phone is projected to be the successor to Sony's Xperia 1 V, which will be released in May 2023. The Xperia 1 V features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging, and a triple back camera system with a 52-megapixel primary sensor and two 12-megapixel sensors. Although Sony has not yet revealed any specifics about a successor, information about the Sony Xperia 1 VI has appeared online.

Advertisment

Insider Sony (@INSIDERSONY) provided a leaked promotional image, implying that the Sony Xperia 1 VI would be introduced on 26 February during a Sony event at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. In a following thread of posts, the same person revealed information about the claimed phone's back cameras.

Sony Xperia 1 VI: Expected Specifications

The Sony Xperia 1 VI, like the current generation phone, is likely to include a triple rear camera configuration. However, the specifications of the camera units are likely to differ. The Sony Xperia 1 VI is expected to have a 48-megapixel 1/1.4-inch Exmor T sensor with f/1.4 aperture, 1.12μm pixel size, 48mm focal length, full-pixel dual-PD autofocus, and 2x optical zoom.

The other two units are also said to have 48-megapixel Exmor T sensors. Still, one is said to be a 1/2.7-inch sensor with Sony 2x2 On-Chip Lens (OCL) technology paired with an ultra-wide-angle lens with 14mm-18mm focal length. In contrast, the other is said to be a similar resolution telephoto shooter with a 70mm-135mm focal length, expandable digitally up to 270mm, and offering up to 3x optical zoom and 6x sensor crop zoom.

Notably, the Sony Xperia 1 V has a 52-megapixel 1/1.3.5-inch primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture, a 12-megapixel 1/2-inch sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter with 3.5-5x optical zoom and 15.6x hybrid zoom. The Sony Xperia 1 V handset was priced at $1,399 (approximately Rs. 1,14,700) for its single 12GB + 256GB configuration.