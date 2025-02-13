India’s Tablet Market in 2024: Bigger, Faster, and Smarter

According to a recent report by CyberMedia Research (CMR) - India’s tablet market grew 25% in 2024. The growth was driven by demand for premium devices and 5G tablets. The CMR report highlights a major shift in which consumers are now looking for more powerful tablets for work, study, and entertainment.

Advertisment

The top brands for tablets were the well known names like Apple, Samsung, and Lenovo. And the 5G tablet shipments increased to 424%, and here Xiaomi made a big jump in the premium segment. The market is changing fast, and 2025 looks just as exciting.

The CMR reports says three big changes are happening:

5G tablets are selling fast—they grew 424% this year. Expensive tablets are more popular—more people want high-quality devices. Xiaomi is catching up with big brands like Apple and Samsung.

Advertisment

Let’s look at what’s changing.

5G Tablets: Super Fast and Super Popular

5G tablets are a big hit. Sales jumped 424% in one year!

Advertisment

People love fast internet, smooth video calls, and better gaming. Brands like Samsung and Apple are making powerful 5G tablets.

Some popular 5G tablets are:

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G

Apple iPads with 5G

Advertisment

As India’s 5G network grows, even more people will switch to 5G tablets.

Expensive Tablets Are Selling More

Advertisment

More people now buy premium tablets (costing over ₹20,000). This market grew 128% in 2024.

Why? Because people want better screens, faster processors, and 5G connectivity.

Here’s who leads the premium market:

Advertisment

Apple (29%) – iPad 10 Series is the best-seller.

– iPad 10 Series is the best-seller. Samsung (28%) – Offers strong competition.

– Offers strong competition. Lenovo (16%) – Sells budget-friendly options.

– Sells budget-friendly options. Xiaomi (33% of premium tablet sales) – The Xiaomi Pad 6 is a big hit.

Apple and Samsung Are Still on Top

Advertisment

Apple is India’s No.1 tablet brand, growing 44% in 2024. It sold over 1 million tablets for the first time!

Top Apple tablets this year:

iPad 10 Series – Most popular.

– Most popular. iPad Mini (2024) – Small but powerful.

Samsung also did well, growing 53%. The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G was Samsung’s biggest seller.

Xiaomi Is Growing Fast

Xiaomi is catching up with Apple and Samsung. It now holds 13% of the tablet market and grew 112% this year.

Its Pad 6 tablet was a surprise hit. It took 33% of premium tablet sales. Xiaomi is now a strong player in the premium segment.

What’s Next in 2025?

Experts say the tablet market will grow another 10–15% in 2025.

Big reasons for this:

More 5G tablets with better features.

with better features. More schools using tablets for learning.

for learning. More budget-friendly tablets for students and offices.

Many people will switch from 4G to 5G tablets next year.

Tablets in India are changing. 5G is growing fast. Expensive tablets are more popular. Xiaomi is becoming a strong competitor.

Apple and Samsung are still the biggest brands, but Xiaomi is catching up fast.

2025 will be an exciting year for tablets!