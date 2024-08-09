Redmi Pad SE 4G sale is live: Check Price & details

The Redmi Pad SE 4G has officially launched for sale in India as of August 8, marking Xiaomi's latest addition to the tablet market. This new device comes equipped with an HD+ display, a powerful MediaTek chipset, and dual speakers enhanced with Dolby Atmos technology, all designed to deliver an immersive audiovisual experience.

Advertisment

Xiaomi has introduced two variants of the Redmi Pad SE 4G, both priced affordably under Rs 13,000 (approximately $155), making it an attractive option for budget-conscious consumers.

Redmi Pad SE 4G Price details

Xiaomi has made the Redmi Pad SE 4G available in two configurations, ensuring that there is an option to suit different user needs. The 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage model is priced at an effective Rs 9,999, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage variant is available for Rs 10,999.

Advertisment

These prices include a Rs 1,000 (approximately $12) discount for purchases made using ICICI Credit Cards or Credit EMI options. Customers can choose from three stylish color options: Forest Green, Urban Grey, and Ocean Blue, allowing for some degree of personalization.

Redmi Pad SE 4G Specifications

The Redmi Pad SE 4G is designed with portability and performance in mind. The device measures 211.58 x 125.48 x 8.8 mm and weighs just 370 g, making it lightweight and easy to carry around. The tablet is equipped with an 8.7-inch HD+ LCD screen, boasting a resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 600 nits.

Advertisment

This combination ensures that users enjoy vibrant visuals and smooth performance, whether they are watching videos, playing games, or browsing the web.

The audio experience is further enhanced by the inclusion of dual speakers that support Dolby Atmos, providing rich and immersive sound. Under the hood, the Redmi Pad SE 4G is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, offering sufficient power and space for everyday tasks and media consumption.

For photography and video calls, the tablet features an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera, ensuring clear images and video quality. The device is backed by a robust 6650mAh battery, which supports 10W wired charging, providing ample power for extended usage.

Advertisment

In terms of connectivity, the Redmi Pad SE 4G includes a dual SIM card slot, a dedicated MicroSD card slot for expandable storage, and support for 4G cellular connectivity with dual 4G calling. Additionally, it supports dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C connectivity, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of devices and networks.