Xiaomi Pad 7, company's first Pad with Nano Texture display launches in India

Xiaomi Pad 7 has launched in India with its first-ever Nano Texture display. It features an 11.2-inch 3.2K display, a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and has come up with improved accessories. The Nano Texture Glass Display is only available in the premium variant of the Pad which costs Rs 31,999.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is the brand’s HyperOS ecosystem expansion in India. This highly anticipated tablet has finally entered the Indian market after being launched in China last year. The Focus Keyboard now has a trackpad, and the Focus Pen comes with improved functionality.

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is the first in its series to come with a Nano Texture display and it is only available in the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. Such a display with a premium matte finish for a better viewing experience is usually found in high-end devices such as the iPad Pro priced over ₹1 lakh.

Xiaomi Pad 7: Price and Availability

Xiaomi Pad 7 comes in three variants:

Basic: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: ₹26,999

Premium: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: ₹29,999

Premium with Nano Texture Glass Display: ₹31,999

All prices come with a ₹1,000 bank offer.

The Pad 7 goes on sale from January 13, and the Nano Texture variant, Focus Pen and Pro Focus Keyboard will be available from February 2025 on Amazon.in, Mi.com, and other retail outlets. The Nano Texture model will be available only online.

The tablet is available in three colors: Graphite Grey, Mirage Purple, and Sage Green. The prices of accessories are as follows:

Focus Keyboard: ₹4,999

Cover: ₹1,499

Focus Pen: ₹5,999

Pro Focus Keyboard: ₹8,999

Xiaomi Pad 7 Specifications

comes with a 3.2K resolution 11.2-inch display with 345 PPI pixel density and AdaptiveSync refresh rate of 144Hz. It is a 12-bit color depth, 3:2 aspect ratio display, perfect for reading and audio. It also has Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res audio support.

The browsing tablet is light and weighs about 500 grams with a slim metal unibody. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset for seamless multitasking and gaming. The Game Turbo Mode enhances the gaming features by optimizing the display and refresh rates. The 8,850mAh battery downtime has reduced 45W fast charging.

The Focus Pen has 8,132 levels of pressure sensitivity for accurate drawing and writing and is improved for the tablet.

Xiaomi India Chief Marketing Officer Anuj Sharma stated, “The Xiaomi Pad 7 has a Nano-Texture Glass Display with AI enhancements, and simple accessories like Focus Keyboard and Focus Pen to enhance your productivity and creativity.”