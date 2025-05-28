AI-powered employee engagement: the next frontier in workplace analytics

Revolutionizing HR with intelligent analytics and real-time conversations

As talent retention becomes a bigger and bigger priority, a tech start-up in Faridabad is changing the way companies interact with their talent. With its AI-powered Employee Engagement Management and People Analytics, the company is quietly moving traditional HR practices to a modern, data-driven world, as explained to us by Vishal Chopra, CEO and Founder of Umwelt.AI.

From Static Surveys to Dynamic Conversations

Traditionally, HR relied on annual employee surveys, where companies would get a very limited understanding of employee sentiments with a huge lack of real-time feedback and nuance. This company is reversing this trend by automating real-time conversations with each employee at various moments in their journey in the organization, starting from onboarding to various moments. Instead of relying on generic surveys, the company is personalizing the conversations based on specific user groups like IT, operations, or sales so they get to know how engaged employees are, their mood, and potential attrition risks.

The dynamic conversations generate a ton of behavioral and sentiment data, which is analyzed through the company’s in-house Natural Language Processing (NLP) Engine. The result is actionable analytics, delivered straight to HR partners through real-time alerts, enabling them to focus on resolving issues proactively rather than retrospectively.

Built-in-house AI: security and accuracy at the core

The platform’s NLP engine is not just another plug-and-play model. It has been developed over 5 years using proprietary data, with no external models or datasets. By not using third-party Large Language Models (LLMs) for core analytics and reserving them only for summarizing reports, the company reduces privacy and security concerns while maintaining accuracy rates of 96%.

Their AI structure includes tokenization, lemmatization, and vector-based scoring for sentiment analysis to handle the nuances of language in employee feedback. This allows the platform to differentiate between phrases like “it’s okay” and “it’s not too good,” which is critical in HR where tone matters.

Data privacy and compliance baked into the framework

Operating out of Faridabad and Seattle, the company is deeply committed to data security. It complies with global data privacy standards, including GDPR and DPDPA. All data is encrypted at rest and in transit using AWS. The technology stack is Django and MongoDB, which provides high security and multi-tenancy. Each client’s data is stored in dedicated databases, not shared environments.

“Each of our clients has their own dedicated databases. We are not working on shared databases.”

— Vishal Chopra, CEO, Umwelt.AI

Role-based access controls and live security monitoring using tools like SCRUT further strengthen the company’s privacy safeguards. All dashboards are built in-house and provide clients with real-time insights into engagement and sentiment.

Towards conversational AI and agentic insights

The company’s vision goes beyond static dashboards. They are building agentic AI tools so HR managers can interact with the platform through natural language queries. For example, an HR partner could simply ask, “What can I do to increase engagement by 10%?” and get a data-driven answer based on real-time analytics.



“We are already working on agentic AI… Why should somebody come and look at the dashboard? You should simply come on the platform and ask, and I should be able to tell you.”

— Vishal Chopra

This evolution in design brings real-time insights with human conversation, so HR teams can move from diagnostics to decisions easily.

On the Horizon

And as AI enters the workplace, this Faridabad company shows how technology can make HR more responsive, more intentional, and more behavioral. With their AI capabilities, real-time analytics, and exactly right use of employee engagement to reset the norm.

"AI is true. It is coming. And people will get more and more into it and comfortable with it." - Vishal Chopra

As conversational interfaces become normal and proximity-and-predictive insight becomes the norm, the future of HR tech will get smarter and more human.

More For You

Meta AI Glasses vs Android XR Who really wins the smart glasses battle in 2025

Workplace automation is in your peripherals not just your code

Why AI is your new work BFF, not your replacement

M&S malware attack explained step by step how the hackers broke everything

GenAI cybersecurity threats redefine digital risks in 2025