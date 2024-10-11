AI-Powered JARVIS Helps Gurugram Police Spot Fake Vehicle Plates

Staqu's JARVIS platform enhances real-time surveillance of vehicles, thereby contributing to public safety.

AI-Powered Surveillance Transforms Vehicle Crime Detection in Gurugram

The Gurugram Police Department has launched a high-tech surveillance system running on AI analytics to detect forged vehicle number plates via the existing city-wide CCTV camera network. This system relies on Staqu Technologies' AI-driven solution, called the JARVIS platform, which minutely cross-verifies registration information from vehicles with data in the RTO database and alerts immediately when there are any mismatches. Such technology renders it an instant vehicle theft and blacklisted vehicle detection tool.

Within the initial 48 hours of its activation at just two checkpoints, the system identified more than 1,500 vehicles that raised suspicions. The integration of artificial intelligence is heralded as one of the most significant advancements in policing and the prevention of vehicle crime within urban areas.

Artificial Intelligence-Based Surveillance: For a Safe Gurugram

JARVIS is derived from the term Joint AI Research for Video Instance and Speech. This high-tech system utilizes state-of-the-art AI video and image analysis to turn basic CCTV cameras into astute surveillance devices. The moment it spots a forged or mismatched license plate, it immediately sends all relevant details about the plate to the police control room in real time, along with the exact location where appropriate measures are taken.

"Proud of this kind of initiative to partner with the Gurugram Police to enhance urban safety with AI, given the fact that the company belongs to Gurugram, they feel a deep sense of responsibility to strengthen the security of their community. Their technological strides are becoming really valuable for law enforcement so far, allowing authorities to quickly identify and address cars of concern," says Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Atul Rai of Staqu Technologies.

Rai further noted that the JARVIS platform is currently deployed across 11 states in India, helping modernize surveillance and security operations nationwide.

Public Safety Through AI Technology

The Commissioner of Police, Shri Vikas Kumar Arora, expressed his approval of the initiative, stating, “Staqu’s AI-driven surveillance system has been a game-changer for us. In just a few weeks, we’ve already identified numerous suspicious vehicles, allowing us to act swiftly and efficiently. This technology strengthens our ability to ensure public safety in Gurugram.”

Staqu Technologies believes in its commitment to national security and has been at the forefront with AI-driven audio-video analytics. Staqu is cooperating with state governments to build national security. Several of their innovative solutions were actioned in the inauguration process of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir and the G20 Summit.

In the pursuit of innovative artificial intelligence applications in public safety, Staqu has introduced its latest creation, JARVIS, based in Gurugram

-> a step further in building safer cities. This artificial intelligence platform known as JARVIS is sophisticatedly designed to monitor real-time video feeds. With advanced machine learning algorithms, the software independently recognizes patterns and anomalies, making it best suited for use in public safety and business intelligence.