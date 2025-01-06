How AI Can Truly Transform People Experience in HR

HR-Tech has evolved over the years. It no longer is about basic automation that streamlines administrative tasks, rather today, HR-tech offers AI-Powered solutions that have a profound impact on People Experience. When HR-Tech started it was about achieving transactional efficiencies like attendance tracking, payroll processing etc. However, now it enables personalised, human-centric interactions.

This paradigm shift towards enabling a deeper employee engagement powered by advanced AI-tools to enhance both productivity and satisfaction at the workplaces has made ‘People Experience’ or PX a goal for modern workplaces.

PX addresses all the touch points across the entire employee lifecycle. The entire journey from Candidate to Alumni is taken care by People Experience by blending functionality with emotional intelligence. This unique approach focuses on employees including managers, HR teams, and external partners, building a cohesive experience for all.

AI’s role in Elevating PX

Much like other sectors, AI has emerged as a game-changer in HR-Tech as well. It is offering solutions that help streamline the complex and multi-layered needs of today’s workforce. With numerous stakeholders, communication channels, and devices in operation, AI is significantly streamlining HR processes by automating repetitive tasks and personalising experiences for managers and employees alike.

AI can create personalised learning pathways for employees. As per their personal career aspirations and performance. It can create learning modules. IBM institute for Business Value did a survey which showed that 40% of their executives will need to re-skill in the next 3 years due to the implementation of AI and automation.

There is increased use of AI-powered chatbots in handling routine HR inquiries such as leave applications, payroll details, benefits information etc. These virtual assistants offer immediate response and reduce wait time which helps in enhancing employee experience. This also allows HR teams to focus on strategic developments.

AI-powered employee engagement tools are playing a vital role in monitoring workforce sentiments by analysing feedback from emails, social media, and surveys. By leveraging real-time data, HR teams can identify and address potential concerns which in turn can improve employee morale and retention. Besides this, predictive analysis also provides valuable insights to help boost employee retention rates.

AI & Human Intervention for a Complete People Experience

AI is helping accelerate People Experience. However AI alone cannot create an inclusive supportive workplace. There need to be human intervention.

With an amalgamation of AI’s predictive insights with the Human Element, companies can create a comprehensive, compassionate, and efficient People Experience. While HR professionals can leverage the power of AI for ‘doing a task’, the onus is on them to provide human guidance, encouragement and mindful support that AI alone cannot offer. This human touch reinforces values, cultural alignment, and empathy enhancing AI-driven interactions for all parties involved. The result? A dynamic, thriving workplace where everyone feels valued and every interaction is based on a meaningful personalised experience.

As HR-Tech evolves, AI-powered solutions for HR Platforms will continue to play a crucial role in addressing the evolving needs of the modern workplace to ensure that companies meet the diverse needs of their workforce and strike a balance between empathy and efficiency.

By combining HR’s human insights and AI’s predictive capabilities, HR platforms can create more personalised, supportive and responsive employee experiences transforming HR from a transactional function to a people-centric strategy.

Authored By

Srinivasa Bharathy,

Managing Director and CEO

Adrenalin eSystems