India's Hybrid Multi-Cloud Strategy Propels Digital Transformation

In recent years, the Indian business landscape has seen substantial changes. Technology innovation, especially cloud computing, has helped organisations stay competitive and relevant in the market. Furthermore, the country's push for a digital economy has led to increased use of cloud services across various industries. Here, to highlight the fact, the global cloud computing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% to reach $1266.4 billion by 2028, as per Markets and Markets.

Advertisment

Today, for businesses, moving to the cloud is not a matter of why but a matter of when and how. And, to expand quickly, organisations are no longer restricted to using the services of a single cloud provider. Instead, they are looking into ways to utilise multi-cloud and hybrid-cloud methods. As a result, hybrid multi-cloud has become the mainstay of digital transformation.

Hybrid multi-cloud: An understanding

The hybrid multi-cloud is a hybrid cloud that combines a multi-cloud and a private cloud service. This strategy helps companies spread their workloads over several cloud environments, improving productivity while limiting the risks associated with specific cloud environments. It does this by using the advantages of each environment. Furthermore, it offers pay-as-you-go access to cutting-edge technologies, including scalability and flexibility, as well as machine learning (ML) and AI.

Advertisment

Here, let's explore how India's hybrid multi-cloud is propelling the nation's digital journey:

Innovation with less complexity: More innovation with less complexity is undoubtedly made possible by India's hybrid multi-cloud strategy, which enables businesses to use a combination of public and private cloud services to suit their unique requirements. This adaptability also offers chances to incorporate AI and machine learning technology into digital solutions, propelling developments across a range of industries, including e-commerce, banking, and healthcare.

Flexibility at par: Flexibility is where multi-cloud solutions excel. A company can specify whatever resources it needs and then select the provider with the best services. While hybrid cloud consumers have more control over their public cloud service provider, they have fewer options for private cloud resources. Thus, India's hybrid multi-cloud approach allows for a tailored combination of public and private cloud services, maximising flexibility and optimising resource allocation for businesses in the digital landscape.

Advertisment

Enhanced security: A hybrid multi-cloud strategy ensures security for sensitive data storage and sharing while allowing firms to choose different cloud services from various cloud service providers because some have superior service offerings than others. Digital transformation is a subset of business transformation that involves leveraging digital technology to develop new or modify existing business processes, as well as adopting or updating data platforms and consumer experiences to satisfy changing company and market demands.

Future prospect of the cloud market in India

The Indian cloud computing market is experiencing exponential growth. A report by IDC predicts that India's public cloud services market is expected to reach $13.0 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 23.1%. This growth is fuelled by several factors, including government initiatives, increasing mobile penetration and internet usage, cost-effectiveness, and scalability. Here, a study by Forrester found that businesses can save up to 30% on their IT costs by moving to the hybrid cloud. Thus, by using the hybrid cloud, businesses can access the latest technologies without having to invest heavily in infrastructure, making it an attractive option for companies looking to stay competitive in the digital age.

Advertisment

All things considered!

Although cloud computing offers attractive advantages, including cost savings, speed, and agility, harnessing its potential requires a hybrid or multi-cloud strategy. Businesses that use a tried-and-true approach that incorporates the transformation of people, processes, and technology can accelerate their digital transformation efforts and maximise the benefits of the hybrid cloud.

It is safe to conclude that India's use of hybrid multi-cloud computing is developing. Furthermore, according to an ECI analysis, the growing traction is predicted to cause the on-premises infrastructure utilisation to decrease from 56% to 18% in 1-3 years, suggesting a preference for managed services for the on-premises portion of the hybrid multi-cloud model.

Author: Bhaskar Ganguli, Director, Co-Founder- Mass Software Solutions Pvt. Ltd.