Surveyaan GeoWorkspace Surpasses 100TB in Geospatial Data Processing

In a landmark achievement for geospatial technology, Surveyaan GeoWorkspace has broken past the 100TB data processing threshold.

Bengaluru, 24 October, 2024

Surveyaan GeoWorkspace, a cutting-edge, AI-driven, cloud-based platform for the processing of geospatial data, has so far handled more than 100 terabytes of high-resolution and securely digitized survey data. The scanned area exceeds 820,000 acres, highlighting the tremendous potential this technology brings to the efficiency of geospatial surveying operations.

Utilizing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and cloud computing, Surveyaan GeoWorkspace converts vast volumes of imagery into high-resolution, detailed three-dimensional models and maps. This technology grants professionals access to timely, accurate insights for applications in agrotechnology, urban planning, city layout creation, and environmental management. Capable of supporting large projects, the platform contributes significantly to decisions related to infrastructure and environmental projects.

Pioneering Large-Scale Data Processing in Geospatial Surveying

Surpassing the 100TB milestone is a critical achievement for Surveyaan GeoWorkspace, as it underscores the platform's ability to handle large datasets. These data volumes enable advanced artificial intelligence analyses, ensuring precise insights at various scales.

This accomplishment embodies Surveyaan's vision of advancing photogrammetry through AI and cloud technologies. According to Abhishek Acharya, Co-founder and Director of Surveyaan, the company is pioneering new standards of accuracy and efficiency in surveying that are poised to revolutionize geospatial solutions.

Empowering the Surveyaan Community

Surveyaan GeoWorkspace boasts a strong user base, with over 200 dedicated users who utilize the platform to optimize workflow functionality and maximize value extraction. The seamless transition from data collection to analysis empowers teams to boost productivity and operational efficiency. This user-centric approach contributes to the platform’s increasing adoption across various practices.

Looking ahead, Surveyaan GeoWorkspace aims to enhance its AI capabilities and broaden its global impact. The company is committed to setting a benchmark for innovative, swift, and accurate geospatial surveying solutions centered on user needs.

As a brand under Nibrus Technologies, Surveyaan specializes in drone manufacturing and photogrammetry software development. Its solutions streamline industry processes like surveying, checking, and monitoring projects by employing autonomous drones and cloud processing.