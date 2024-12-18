Tata Elxsi Unveils 'Coalesce' XR Platform for Digital Twins, Collaboration

Mumbai, October 16, 2024 – Tata Elxsi, a leader in design and technology services, has launched Coalesce, an innovative XR platform powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Spaces XR Platform. The platform aims to redefine how industries approach product design, simulations, and global team collaboration.

Introducing Coalesce: Revolutionizing Collaboration

Coalesce merges spatial computing, digital twins, and simulations to create an immersive environment for design reviews and collaboration. Key features include:

360-Degree Immersive Reviews : Allows users to analyze product models in a virtual environment.

: Allows users to analyze product models in a virtual environment. Interactive Collaboration Tools : Facilitates real-time sharing of notes, audio comments, and screen recordings.

: Facilitates real-time sharing of notes, audio comments, and screen recordings. Cloud and GenAI Integration: Offers customizable workflows to enhance productivity across industries like automotive, manufacturing, rail, and high-tech.

-> The platform’s device-agnostic nature ensures compatibility with any VR hardware, allowing flexibility for diverse enterprise needs.

A Leap Forward in XR Technology

Tata Elxsi designed Coalesce to simplify complex workflows and eliminate the need for physical prototypes. For example, it supports:

Virtual walkthroughs of manufacturing processes.

Real-time automotive design reviews, accelerating development cycles.

Training modules across various sectors, enhancing learning efficiency.

Aditya S Chikodi, Vice President & Head of Industrial Design, Engineering & XR at Tata Elxsi, emphasized the platform’s impact:

"Coalesce is a breakthrough in XR applications, redefining collaboration and simulation for industries worldwide."

Powered by Snapdragon Spaces

The platform is built on Qualcomm Technologies’ Snapdragon Spaces XR Platform, which drives transformative spatial computing experiences.

Neilson, Senior Director of Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, remarked:

"We are excited to collaborate with Tata Elxsi to bring Coalesce to market, empowering industries to make faster, smarter decisions in immersive environments."

About Tata Elxsi

With over 30 years of expertise, Tata Elxsi is a global innovator in design and technology. The company delivers solutions across AR/VR, AI, and engineering, helping clients worldwide create award-winning products and services.

To explore Coalesce in action, visit www.tataelxsi.com.