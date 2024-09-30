The Future of Low-Code Automated Testing Software

In today’s business environment, CXOs are demanding optimization at every stage of the software development cycle. One area where they don’t see a clear ROI (return on investment) is the effort spent in test execution cycles. They often ask why testing is not automated or why automated scripts are not maintained to work with new code changes. When budgets are requested for tools and automation efforts, it is often seen as an additional cost. However, if the same functional test engineer can automate using tools that support low-code automation—eliminating the need for specialized scripting skills—it garners organizational support. Tools that can create automated scripts, which are maintainable without scripting language expertise, are welcomed at the organizational level.

There are tools in the market where, as a functional test is executed by a test engineer, the tool records all actions on various UI objects and stores them for re-execution. If these actions are modified to make them more readable and to create reusable functions, larger workflow scenario testing can also be automated. These tools support the addition of validations in simple steps, increasing test coverage.

The low-code automation tool allows the first level of functional test execution automation, including validation where needed, to be achieved by a functional test engineer without any scripting knowledge. The simple maintenance of these automated scripts and the ability to combine them into test suites for executing larger business scenarios is seen as a significant value in enterprise test optimization initiatives.

Organizational initiatives, such as low-code automation tool usage, enhance resource reusability across projects, as the skills required for automation remain the same. Many enterprises are adopting low-code automation tools as part of a strategy to improve testing efficiency across product lines. If the same tool supports UI automation across platforms like web, mobile, desktop, and API testing, it presents a boundaryless opportunity to automate test execution across different product lines.

As acquisitions and mergers become more common in business today, low-code automated testing software helps ensure the smooth integration of automated tests into new organizational processes for software testing. The handover or knowledge transfer (KT) is not an issue with low-code automated testing software.

Mr. Nagaraj M.C., COO at Simplify3X