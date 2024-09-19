The Role of Automation and Robotics in Modern Aerospace Manufacturing

The Rise of Automation and Robotics

The aerospace industry is undergoing a significant change as it steps into a new era wherein automation has taken centre stage. This shift towards leveraging modern technology is revolutionising the sector while increasing production efficiency and reducing prices. The incorporation of automation technologies like robotics not only accelerates the manufacturing processes but also ensures that aeronautical goods are of superior quality.

Organisations that keep up with this revolution in the aerospace manufacturing landscape are most likely to succeed. They may gain several benefits by determining their capability to respond quickly to constantly increasing market demand as well as the potential to scale up and down operations easily. Furthermore, by adopting automation processes and robotics, the aerospace manufacturing sector is preparing itself for long-term success and growth.

Meanwhile, MarketsAndMarkets has predicted that the global aircraft robotics industry will reach USD 4.9 billion by 2026. This projection is based on the growing demand for robots in aerospace production processes due to their numerous advantages. Some of those perks are as follows:

Improved Precision

The quality of a final product is determined by the precision of the equipment used, resulting in exceptional tooling designs. This is particularly relevant for aerospace tooling, as the production of aircraft parts necessitates an elevated degree of precision. Automation, along with high-quality tools, results in a consistent process. In addition, robots, based on their programming, are capable of placing a part correctly, resulting in an efficient tooling process that almost eliminates waste due to errors.

Higher Production Efficiency

Automated systems can run perpetually without a halt, resulting in increased production and efficiency. This enables aerospace manufacturing organisations to achieve efficiency, reduce downtime and increase their usage of existing equipment. Additionally, robots can work round the clock and perform the same tasks repeatedly while delivering consistent performance.

Cost Savings

While the initial investment in the automation processes can be high, depending upon the company’s resources and requirements, its ROI can be substantial. With technological advancements, robots can have a relatively extended operational life. That initial investment will pay for itself, reducing expenses and raising revenues in a variety of relevant ways. Likewise, the cost of having labour to handle manufacturing processes is expensive, replacing them with robots helps in saving these expenses.

Enhanced Safety

There are certain machine tools and machinery that may pose a danger to human workers, especially at the time when they are not used properly. With automation technologies taking over the operation of dangerous machine equipment, human workers are allowed to concentrate on safer tasks. Moreover, this has accelerated the widespread use of collaborative robots in production processes. This is because these robots have built-in safety measures that allow them to collaborate more effectively with human workers without the need for safety barriers.

For instance, welding, a substantially mechanised process in aerospace manufacturing poses several risks to the human workforce such as harmful fumes and hot sparks. With the advent of automation in welding, the number of workplace injury incidents has decreased. This has even assisted human workers to focus on more valuable work, like developing aeronautical tools with safety in consideration.

Flexibility and Adaptability

Robots have the potential to offer flexibility and scalability and they may be reprogrammed and reconfigured to do new jobs as rapidly as needed. This allows aerospace manufacturing organisations to swiftly react to changes in production lines while minimising downtime. Also, with novel and precise technology, robots develop goods to exact specifications, maximising material and minimising waste.

Integration with Advanced Technologies

In today’s times, manufacturers of aerospace products are integrating automation and robots with artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning and the Internet of Things (IoT) to achieve multiple benefits.

AI and machine learning algorithms utilise massive volumes of data to optimise industrial processes, forecast maintenance requirements, and improve quality control.

IoT devices interconnect machines, equipment, and systems, allowing for real-time data collecting and analysis.

Novel technologies like augmented and virtual reality enhance aerospace training, maintenance, and design processes. These immersive technologies offer interactive experiences that enhance learning, boost accuracy, and simplify complicated activities.

Achieving Sustainability

While automation and robots offer several benefits to the aerospace manufacturing industry, these technologies also provide the benefit of sustainability. For instance, amid the production process, a lot of scrapped parts are generated which when dumped in landfills lead to environmental degradation. With automation, manufacturing companies can reduce the number of such scrapped parts and help in utilising materials more precisely and efficiently.

As the aerospace manufacturing business expands, the aforementioned benefits of automation and robots will not only help the industry thrive but will also contribute to designing its future.







Mr Kiran Rudrappa - CEO & Co-Founder, Posspole