5 Big Features in the iOS 17.4 Update

After a month of beta testing, Apple has officially published the iOS 17.4 and iPadOS 17.4 updates, which include new emojis, support for third-party app stores, and the ability to choose your default browser. Here's what you should know about the update.
Transcripts for Apple Podcast
Transcripts of podcast episodes in English, Spanish, French, and German will be available on the Apple Podcast app, with text highlighted in sync with the audio. In addition, the content will be searchable and compatible with other accessibility features such as VoiceOver and text size modifications.
Enhancements to Prevent Stolen Devices
Stolen Device Protection, a feature introduced in iOS 17.3, will provide increased security everywhere. If your device is taken when the Device Protection function is on, the criminal cannot access it and lock you out. The iPhone would require more authentication to access some data or make changes.
New emoji.
The most current operating system update includes new emoji such as a mushroom, a phoenix, a slice of lime, and nodding and shaking heads.
EU App Store updates
Apple has updated the iPhone and App Store before the European Union's deadline for IT enterprises to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA). This will not be emphasised in updates for US consumers. The update enables users to install apps from alternative app stores, activate support for alternative web browser engines, and use alternative payment methods on the iPhone, introducing the device to "alternative app marketplaces" for the first time.
Although these changes are limited to the EU, they represent a significant update to the iPhone's operating system. They may influence future changes made in the United States or other countries.
Other bug fixes and updates include:
● If available, Caller ID will display information about Apple-verified companies, such as their name and emblem.
● Using music recognition, you can add songs to playlists or your library.
● Siri can read aloud texts in all languages it supports.
● Settings will provide further information about the battery's health.