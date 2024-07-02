A Beginner's Guide to Using Bliss OS for Android Apps

Bliss OS renews your outdated PC tablet! Based on Android, this open-source operating system has been tailored for tablets' larger screens and features. The UI is sleek and easy to use, smoothly converting between mouse and touch inputs. Bliss OS can upgrade your old tablet into an efficient device that fulfils all your requirements, whether you require a device for everyday tasks at work or at home. With its modern, highly-optimised touch-and-mouse friendly interface, Bliss OS is an open-source operating system based on Android that is optimised for usage on a wide range of contemporary PC tablets, giving them a new lease on life for all your everyday home and business needs.

Android 12: Operating System

Constructed atop Android 12, this deeply personalised operating system takes excellent satisfaction in providing its customers with an effortless synchronising experience. This includes syncing installed applications, preferences, and customisations between your Bliss OS-powered devices. The developers of Bliss OS have decided to create a new operating system that would give a stable, unified ROM/OS that can run on all modern devices with all the capabilities that PC professionals and novices could want. This decision was made after years of working inside the Android ecosystem. A nonprofit organisation oversees the project, drawing in seasoned and highly competent Android, Windows, Linux, and macOS developers who give their spare time to further this huge project.

Different versions of Bliss Emulator are available for download:

Classic builds of Bliss ROM for handheld devices, GSI/Treble builds tailored for treble-capable devices of today (Android Pie+), and highly optimised X86 OS that can run on contemporary MBR/UEFI bootloaders that have become more widely available since 2015/2016. This implies that the most sophisticated conversion of Android 12, the striking and remarkably versatile Bliss OS, can reside on your hardware if you have a newly manufactured Windows or Linux-based PC or tablet that supports these new bootloader platforms.

Bliss OS aims to enhance its user-customizable design.

Similar to Android, Bliss OS aims to enhance its user-customizable design, virtually infinite deep OS configuration options, cutting-edge security features that are perpetually updated with new releases from the AOSP (Android Open Source Project), unwavering performance, battery-friendly operation, and compatibility with contemporary platforms.

Two main launchers are available in the OS on X86 tablets and PCs:

Desktop and Tablet UI. With easy-to-find tools, you may combine the components of these various experiences to create a highly flexible User Experience platform suited to your particular needs. With just a few mouse clicks, the desktop launcher's fully functional start menu button—dubbed the Bliss button—can bring you closer to your most frequently used apps. It also boasts a dynamic taskbar.

It has reached its official OS 15 level as of early 2024

Bliss OS 15, a 1.5 GB lightweight powerhouse designed to breathe new life into your ageing PC tablet, was introduced in early 2024. It provides a fluid and quick experience for contemporary jobs and is based on a highly customised version of Android 12. Designed to work with a broad variety of hardware, Bliss OS is compatible with both 32- and 64-bit processors. You're empowered and informed with regular updates and comprehensive documentation, which makes it an excellent method to make the most of an outdated technology.