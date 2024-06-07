A New Gorilla Glass 7i Mid-Range Smartphones, Corning Confirmed

Corning Incorporated has unveiled its latest innovation, Gorilla Glass 7i, a groundbreaking product specifically tailored for mid-range and budget-friendly smartphones. This newest addition to their lineup marks a significant advancement in the protective capabilities of smartphone glass, particularly for devices that are more accessible in terms of pricing.

Unlike its predecessors, Gorilla Glass 7i offers superior resilience against drops and scratches, setting a new standard in durability for the mid-tier smartphone segment.

In recent years, mid-range smartphones have predominantly relied on older versions of Gorilla Glass, such as Gorilla Glass 5, which made its debut in 2016. These older iterations, while still effective, no longer meet the increasing demands of modern users, who seek robust and reliable protection for their devices without escalating costs. Recognizing this gap, Corning has developed Gorilla Glass 7i to deliver enhanced protection, thus addressing the evolving needs of budget-conscious smartphone manufacturers who strive to offer premium features without compromising on durability.

The official announcement from Corning highlights the remarkable durability enhancements of Gorilla Glass 7i. Rigorous laboratory testing reveals that this new glass can withstand drops from a height of up to 1 meter onto rough surfaces like asphalt. This level of protection surpasses that of competitive aluminosilicate glasses, which often fail when dropped from heights as low as 0.5 meters. This makes the Gorilla Glass 7i a much-needed upgrade for mid-range smartphones, which have traditionally struggled with less durable materials.

In addition to its impressive drop resistance, Gorilla Glass 7i also excels in scratch resistance. It boasts twice the scratch resistance compared to some other lithium-alum inosilicate cover glasses currently available. This enhanced scratch resistance ensures that the screens of mid-range smartphones remain clear and less prone to damage from everyday use. This advancement is particularly crucial for consumers who demand longevity and clarity from their smartphone displays, even at lower price points.

Overall, the introduction of Gorilla Glass 7i represents a significant leap forward for mid-range smartphone manufacturers, providing them with a more modern, robust, and cost-effective solution. By integrating Gorilla Glass 7i, these manufacturers can offer enhanced protection and reliability, thus appealing to a broader market that seeks affordable yet high-quality devices. This strategic move by Corning is likely to set a new benchmark in the industry, reinforcing the company's position as a leader in durable glass technology for smartphones.