Breaking the Stagnation: AI-Powered PCs Set To Reshape India’s Computing Landscape

Despite the rapid proliferation of artificial intelligence across industries, the personal computing realm has remained relatively untouched by this transformative technology for years. However, recent advancements promise to shatter this stagnation with almost every manufacturer coming up with their own variants of AI-powered PCs, ushering in a new era of intelligent and adaptive computing experiences that could fundamentally reshape the way we interact with our devices and harness their capabilities. As per a recent industry report by Canalys, India’s personal computer (PC) and tablet market is expected to register a 14% year-on-year growth in 2024, with artificial intelligence-enabled PCs and local manufacturing being an integral part of this growth cycle.

The government's proactive initiatives such as the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme have the potential to catalyze the growth of the AI-powered PC industry in the country. By leveraging the opportunities presented by the PLI scheme, India can not only meet the upcoming domestic demand for such devices but also position itself as a major exporter of these innovative computing devices to global markets. India's conducive ecosystem for AI development has already started to attract the attention of global technology giants such as HP, Intel, and NVIDIA.

Until now, the execution of AI tasks on personal computers predominantly relied on the central processing unit (CPU), the graphics processing unit (GPU), or a combination of both. However, this conventional approach often resulted in suboptimal performance and reduced battery life, as these chips were not specifically tailored for efficient AI operations.

To address this limitation, these new-age PCs will be equipped with a new kind of component called NPUs or Neural processing units. These NPUs are engineered to significantly enhance the performance of AI workloads by accelerating matrix multiplications and other complex mathematical calculations commonly utilized in AI-powered applications. These NPUs will be particularly advantageous for optimizing algorithms and software components that run continuously in the background, such as digital assistants and other intelligent agents, thereby revolutionizing the landscape of AI integration in personal computing.

These new-age devices will eliminate the round trip that current AI workloads must make to the cloud and back over the network, enhancing privacy and security by keeping data on the device and lowering costs by limiting the need to access costly cloud resources. By leveraging AI algorithms and machine learning capabilities, these devices can adapt to individual user preferences, behavior patterns, and usage scenarios. They enable intuitive voice interactions, streamline workflows, and automate routine tasks for improved productivity.

Simultaneously, they can also bolster security measures through continuous authentication, and real-time threat detection, safeguarding sensitive data and applications. Additionally, the predictive maintenance and performance optimization capabilities will further ensure optimal resource allocation, power management, and extended hardware lifespan, delivering a seamless and reliable experience.

The current landscape of AI adoption in India highlights the opportune moment for embracing advanced AI-powered PCs. According to NASSCOM's projections, the Indian AI market is set to reach $7.8 billion by 2025, showcasing a remarkable compound annual growth rate of 20.2%. Traditionally, companies leveraging AI capabilities have relied on cloud-based software or cloud services due to the symbiotic relationship between AI and cloud computing. However, training and subsequently deploying large AI models in the cloud can often lead to substantial increases in IT costs, straining existing cloud computing budgets allocated for broader cloud workflows.

With the emergence of new-age AI-enabled PCs, organizations can now run AI applications locally on computers and laptops in the near future, reducing their reliance on cloud infrastructure. This value proposition of on-premise AI processing can be extremely important from a budgeting perspective for any organization. By leveraging AI-powered PCs, companies can potentially minimize the additional costs associated with cloud-based AI training and deployment, allowing them to better manage their IT expenses and optimize resource allocation.

These devices hold the potential to transform virtually every aspect of our lives, from intelligent personal assistants to augmented reality experiences. As these devices become more accessible and affordable, their impact on India's digital landscape will be profound, driving efficiency, productivity, and innovation across sectors.

Author: Sanjeev Chhabra, Managing Director & CEO, Beetel Teletech Ltd