AIWA India Launches New Sound Bar Range

AIWA India, a pioneer in audio technology, has introduced its newest line of sound bars to enhance your home theater experience. To meet the demands of a wide spectrum of customers, the new sound bars provide unmatched audio performance and adaptability. Three distinct SKUs are available for them: KANDO, KABUKI, and SATORI.

AIWA Sound bar Specifications

Let us delve into the distinctive features and capabilities of each of these remarkable soundbar models from AIWA: the KANDO (AW-SSB120), the KABUKI (AW-SSB180), and the SATORI (AW-SSB240).

KANDO (AW-SSB120)

Beginning with the KANDO, this soundbar is not merely an audio device; it's a gateway to a realm of profound musical immersion, invoking powerful emotions within its listeners.

Named after the Japanese term denoting a deep emotional connection and appreciation, the KANDO soundbar boasts an impressive output power of 120W and a 2.1 channel configuration, ensuring compatibility with an extensive array of devices ranging from TVs and DVD players to PCs, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Its versatility extends further with multiple connectivity options including USB, Bluetooth, AUX, and HDMI interfaces, promising users a seamless and impeccable listening experience.

KABUKI (AW-SSB180)

Moving on to the KABUKI, this soundbar promises to transport its audience to an entirely different universe, evoking the captivating essence of traditional Kabuki performances. With a robust 180W output power and a sophisticated 2.1-channel setup, the KABUKI offers compatibility with an extensive range of devices similar to its predecessors. Its connectivity options are equally expansive, featuring USB, SD, Bluetooth, AUX, OPTICAL, and HDMI (ARC) connections, ensuring flexibility in music playback and smooth connectivity across various platforms.

SATORI (AW-SSB240)

Lastly, we encounter the SATORI soundbar, named after the Japanese term signifying a state of pure awareness. This model promises to deliver an unparalleled audio experience, devoid of any sonic distractions, immersing listeners in every intricate detail of their favorite music, movies, and games. Boasting an impressive 240W output power and a 2.1 channel configuration, the SATORI soundbar maintains compatibility with a wide array of devices, including TVs, DVD players, PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and MP3 players.

Its connectivity options are as versatile as its counterparts, featuring USB, SD, Bluetooth, AUX, OPTICAL, and HDMI(ARC) inputs, thereby providing users with a multitude of options for an enhanced audio experience tailored to their preferences.

In the words of Ajay Mehta, the Managing Director of AIWA India, these soundbars exemplify the brand's relentless pursuit of perfection in entertainment solutions. They represent a culmination of exceptional sound quality, intelligent features, and seamless connectivity, aimed at delivering nothing short of exceptional audio experiences to their valued customers. With the launch of these latest AIWA Sound Bars, the brand aims to redefine entertainment standards and bring a new dimension of immersive audio to its discerning clientele.