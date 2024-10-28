Amazon Diwali Sale: Echo Pop, Echo Show 5 and More

With the arrival of Diwali, there are outstanding sales and discounts everywhere. Amazon's Great Indian Festival offers incredible deals on well-known gadgets, like Fire TV Sticks and Amazon Echo goods, up to 60% off. Grab the deals before you lose out on time. This is the ideal time to give your loved ones smart tech devices as gifts or to update your home entertainment system. With fantastic discounts on its well-known devices, Amazon has launched its Amazon Diwali Sale on its speakers. We have curated a list of Amazon speakers for you to gift the best options to your loved ones.

Amazon Echo Pop-Rs.2949

The Amazon Diwali Sale has Amazon Echo Pop is a smart speaker with Alexa that offers loud sound, balanced bass, and crisp vocals. It has a stylish design that fits into any décor and is available in four colours (Black, White, Green, and Purple). You can play music hands-free from popular apps using smart plugs, control smart home devices, and even connect non-smart appliances. It supports Bluetooth and comes with privacy features like a mic-off button.

Specifications of Amazon Echo Pop

It has a loud sound with balanced bass and crisp vocals.

Available in four colours: Black, White, Green, Purple.

Bluetooth speaker functionality.

Alexa voice assistant for hands-free control.

Compatible with Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Music, and more.

Built-in privacy controls, including a mic-off button.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) with Wipro Smart LED Bulb-Rs.4299

The Wipro Smart LED Bulb and Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) are a smart home combination only available during Amazon sales. The Echo Show 5 has a 5.5-inch screen and Alexa, which can speak Hindi and English. You may use your voice to set alarms, control music, and more. With 16 million colors, the Wipro Smart Bulb is ideal for establishing a lively ambiance. The Alexa app makes it easy to set up the lightbulb; no other hubs or apps are required. This clever configuration is perfect for establishing a linked home environment.

Specifications of Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) with Wipro Smart LED Bulb

5.5-inch display with Alexa voice control.

Wipro Smart Bulb with 16 million dynamic colours.

Easy setup via Alexa app; no extra hubs needed.

Operates on a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi network.

Compatible with English and Hindi languages.

Streams music from Amazon Prime, Spotify, JioSaavn, and Apple Music.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen)-Rs.5000

With its deep bass, dramatic mids, and crisp highs, the all-new Amazon Echo (4th Gen) produces a rich, high-end sound that adapts to any space automatically. Millions of songs are available for multilingual streaming on platforms like Spotify, Amazon Prime Music, and others. Alexa enables voice control for smart home appliances like TVs, air conditioners, and lights. Additionally, it provides Hindi and English voice assistance for music, news, weather, and other topics. It features an off-button microphone to deactivate the microphones and is designed with privacy in mind.

Specifications of Amazon Echo (4th Gen)

Stream music from various services like Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, and Apple Music.

Voice control for smart home devices like lights and ACs.

Alexa offers help in both English and Hindi.

Privacy protection with a microphone off button.

Dolby powers premium sound and has automatic room adaption.

It supports multiple languages, including Hindi, English, and Telugu.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)-Rs.3999

With a 5.5-inch screen and Alexa speech assistant, the Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) is a smart speaker at Amazon Diwali Sale. It controls smart home appliances, music players, and streaming videos. You can watch your house from a distance with the Alexa app and the built-in camera. It also helps with everyday chores like checking the news and weather and reminders. Because Alexa can understand both Hindi and English, it can be used by various users. During the Amazon Sale, get this smart speaker for a considerable discount.

Specifications of Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

5.5-inch screen display.

Smart home integration (lights, plugs, cameras).

Alexa voice assistant in English and Hindi.

Supports video streaming from Prime Video and Netflix.

Built-in 2MP camera.

Voice-controlled music streaming.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) with Wipro 9W LED Smart Colour Bulb combo-Rs.5300

Premium sound quality and simple smart home integration are provided by the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) with Wipro 9W LED Smart Color Bulb combo. Dolby-enabled, the Echo (4th Gen) produces rich, detailed sound with deep bass, dramatic mids, and clean highs. It can be paired with other gadgets or used as a speaker. With 16 million color combinations, the Wipro Smart Bulb is ideal for establishing a lively ambiance. Alexa makes it easy to set up the lightbulb without extra apps or hubs.

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) Specifications with Wipro 9W LED Smart Colour Bulb combo.

It can be used as a Bluetooth speaker

16 million dynamic colours on Wipro Smart Bulb

Easy setup with Alexa, no extra apps or hubs required

Premium sound powered by Dolby

Works with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi

Alexa supports English and Hindi for voice commands

Amazon Echo Pop (Purple) combo with Wipro 9W LED Smart Bulb-Rs3249

A smart home experience is provided by the Amazon Echo Pop (Purple) and Wipro 9W LED Smart Bulb combo at Amazon Diwali Sale. Loud, powerful bass and clear vocals are all features of the Echo Pop, a voice-activated speaker with Alexa. It can operate smart appliances like air conditioners, TVs, and lighting. With its 16 million colours, the Wipro Smart Bulb creates vibrant atmospheres for every event. The Alexa app makes setup easy; no other hubs or apps are needed. With this bundle, you can quickly improve your smart home. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, this combo is the ideal way to get both gadgets at a reduced cost.

Specifications of Amazon Echo Pop (Purple) combo with Wipro 9W LED Smart Bulb.

Echo Pop smart speaker with Alexa.

Loud sound with balanced bass.

Controls bright lights, TVs, ACs, and more.

Wipro Smart Bulb with 16 million colours.

Simple setup via Alexa app.

Works with 2.4GHz Wi-Fi only.

Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite-Rs1999

You may enjoy quick streaming in Full HD with the reasonably priced Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon Diwali Sale. It includes the new Alexa Voice Remote Lite, which makes it simple to search for and control content using voice queries. In addition to numerous free options, users may access over a million films and TV shows from well-known apps like Prime Video, Netflix, and Disney+. The gadget has parental settings for safe viewing and is easy to set up. Simply connect it to the internet, plug it into the HDMI port on your TV, and begin viewing your favourite series and films.

Specifications of Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite

A new Alexa Voice Remote Lite is included (without TV controls).

Access to over a million movies and TV shows.

Supports popular streaming apps (Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, etc.).

Full HD streaming capability.

Voice control for easy searching and navigation.

Simple setup via HDMI port and internet connection.

Consider the Echo (4th Gen) or the Wipro bulb combo if you value smart home integration and high-quality audio. The Echo Show 5 is the greatest option for a visual interface for media consumption and video conversations. The Echo Pop is the perfect choice for a little, fashionable device that works well in cramped areas. Go through the list and pick the best option that suits your needs.