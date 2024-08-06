Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024: Starts Today!

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 is scheduled to begin on 6 August for Indian shoppers. On the same day, non-Prime members can start shopping at noon local time (12 p.m. IST), while Amazon Prime members can start shopping at midnight local time (12 a.m. IST). A vast range of goods, including oversized home appliances like air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, and personal electronics like smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches, will be on sale during this event. Some of the best smartphone bargains that will be offered during the impending sale have also been made public by Amazon.

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2024 is set to kick off, offering massive discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones. With top brands like Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, iQoo, and more participating, shoppers are in for a treat.

Key Highlights:

Early Access for Prime Members: Amazon Prime members can enjoy exclusive deals and discounts starting at midnight tonight (6 August) while the sale officially opens for everyone at noon.

Impressive Discounts: Expect significant price drops on flagship and mid-range smartphones from leading brands.

Exchange Offers and Bank Discounts: Additional savings can be availed through exchange offers and discounts from various banks.

Some of the most anticipated deals include:

iPhone 13: Expected to receive a substantial price cut.

OnePlus 12R: Likely to be offered at a discounted price.

iQoo Neo 9 Pro 5G: Anticipated to be available at a lower price point.

Honor 200: Expected to see a significant price drop.

There are smartphone deals from top manufacturers, including Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, iQoo, and more. For example, the Honour 200 5G's 12GB + 512GB version was priced at Rs. 39,999 when it was first released in India. It may be purchased for a low effective price of Rs. 29,999 during the sale. Comparably, the 8GB + 128GB Realme GT 6T variant's launch price of Rs. 30,999 is now at Rs. 25,999 (effective price). The 6GB + 128GB version of the Realme Narzo N61, which debuted in India on 29 July, cost Rs. 8,499. This phone will be offered at a low, effective price of Rs. 6,999 during the next sale.