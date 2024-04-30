Amazon's Great Summer Sale Best Deals

Amazon's Great Summer Sale dates are officially official. The online sale will begin in India on 2 May with hundreds of bargains in various product categories. Mobile phones, accessories, beauty and fashion items, laptops, tablets, smartwatches, earphones, and smart TVs are all expected to be discounted during the sale.

Amazon's Great Summer Sale Bank Discounts

In addition, Amazon has partnered with ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and One Card to offer further discounts to cardholders. If you hold a credit or debit card from ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, or One Card, you can unlock additional savings on top of the already discounted sale prices. Aside from regular savings, Amazon India offers an additional 10% cash back to app customers who buy with ICICI, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard cards. While the specific offers haven't been revealed yet, expect exciting perks like:

● Instant Cashback: Get a percentage of your purchase amount credited to your card.

● No Cost EMI Options: Spread out your payments for larger purchases with convenient EMI plans.

● Reward Points Boost: Earn additional reward points on your card purchases during the sale.

Amazon's Great Summer Sale: Prime Members

Like previous Amazon discount sales, the sale will start early for Prime members. Prime subscribers should expect exciting news! Prepare to experience the thrill of exclusive access to the forthcoming sale event. With a Prime membership, you get a special sneak peek, allowing you to join the savings rush before the crowds.

Amazon's Great Summer Sale: Date and Time

Amazon's India website now features a microsite for the Great Summer Sale. The sale will begin on 2 May at noon for all members. Customers with Amazon Prime subscriptions can enjoy the offer starting at midnight on the same day.

Amazon's Great Summer Sale: Hot Deals not to be missed

The Amazon Great Summer Sale will provide up to a 45 percent discount on mobile phones and accessories. Smartphones from OnePlus, Redmi, and Realme will be discounted during the event. Amazon has yet to reveal the whole list of offers. However, phones such as the OnePlus 11R 5G, Redmi 13C, iQoo Z6 Lite, Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, and Redmi 12 5G have been confirmed to receive price drops.

Amazon's Great Summer Sale: Laptops, smartwatches, and headphones are guaranteed discounts of up to 75%

Laptops, smartwatches, and headphones are guaranteed discounts of up to 75%, while TVs and appliances will receive discounts of up to 65%. The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones, Amazfit Active wristwatch, and Apple iPad (10th Generation) are all expected to receive significant reductions during the following summer sale. There will be discounts of up to 70% on home and kitchen products and 50% to 80% off fashion and beauty products. The sale has been confirmed to offer up to 45% off Amazon Echo (with Alexa), Fire TV, and Kindle products.