Apple AirTag 2: Features You Won't Find in the Original variant

Apple is preparing to launch the second generation of its AirTags, with a targeted release in early 2025, marking four years since the debut of the original model.

According to a Bloomberg report, the development of AirTag 2 is progressing steadily. While the new version is expected to maintain a design similar to its predecessor, it will come equipped with significant enhancements that address critical shortcomings of the original.

What’s New in AirTag 2?

The second-generation AirTag is anticipated to bring a host of improvements, with a particular focus on addressing privacy concerns and enhancing functionality. Notable updates include:

Advanced Privacy Features: Apple is expected to introduce improved safeguards to mitigate risks associated with misuse, such as stalking. Enhanced anti-tracking measures and proactive alerts will aim to strengthen user safety.

Better Connectivity and Performance: Powered by an upgraded chip, AirTag 2 is rumored to deliver superior range and more reliable performance. This will make tracking even more seamless and efficient.

Potential Design Refinements: Although specifics remain under wraps, subtle tweaks to the design may be introduced to enhance usability without straying far from the original form factor.

Why This Update Matters

Since their release, AirTags have become popular for locating personal items like keys, wallets, and luggage. However, the original model has faced criticism, particularly regarding privacy vulnerabilities. Over four years, user feedback has highlighted areas needing improvement, and the upcoming model aims to address these concerns.

Furthermore, Apple has released iOS 18.1.1 as an urgent update for iPhones, addressing two significant security vulnerabilities actively exploited in real-world attacks. To protect users, Apple has shared limited details about the issues, aiming to allow more time for updates before attackers gain further insights. The company describes iOS 18.1.1 as offering "important security fixes" and strongly recommends all users install it promptly.

