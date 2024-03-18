Apple and Google are Likely to Join Hands to Launch the Gemini AI Model for iPhones

Apple and Google are purportedly set to finalize what could be described as the most significant AI agreement. This deal is likened to their previous arrangement, where Chrome became the default browser on iPhones, valued at over $2 billion annually.

Advertisment

According to an exclusive report from Bloomberg News, Apple is currently engaged in discussions to integrate Google's Gemini AI engine into its iconic iPhone, as disclosed by sources familiar with the matter.

The negotiations between Apple and Google are said to be progressing actively, to enable the iPhone to leverage Gemini, Google's suite of generative AI models, to introduce novel features within its software slated for release this year, as reported by Bloomberg. Nonetheless, specifics such as the terms of the agreement and potential branding remain unresolved, emphasizing the preliminary nature of the discussions.

While Apple has been diligently developing its own AI capabilities, particularly evident in the forthcoming iOS 18 operating system, which integrates proprietary AI models, the emphasis has predominantly been on on-device features rather than cloud-based services, according to insights from Gurnman. This collaborative endeavor with Google could potentially enrich the iPhone experience with a spectrum of generative AI functionalities, ranging from image generation to essay composition based on textual cues.

Advertisment

What is the timeline for this AI collaboration between these two tech giants?

However, the ongoing negotiations also shed light on Apple's relative position within the AI landscape, challenging assumptions of its technological supremacy. Despite previous reports suggesting advancements with endeavors such as the Ajax language model and the Apple GPT chatbot, sourced by Gurnman, indications point to Apple's AI technology trailing behind competitors like Google.

While discussions between Google and Apple are underway, a finalized agreement isn't expected until at least June, coinciding with Apple's customary Worldwide Developers Conference. Gurman speculates the possibility of Apple exploring alternative partnerships with entities like OpenAI or Anthropic, underscoring the fluidity of the situation.

For Google, a potential alliance with Apple represents a strategic opportunity to bolster its Gemini AI chatbot within an intensely competitive landscape, leveraging the vast user base of approximately 2 billion Apple device users to potentially mitigate recent controversies and enhance its market presence.