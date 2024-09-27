Apple Cheaper Vision Headset: A Game Changer for AR/VR

Apple Vision Pro was released earlier this year as the company's first mixed reality (MR) headset, costing $3,499 (approximately Rs. 2,92,900). While high-end equipment is available in a few countries, the iPhone maker has been working on a more affordable Vision headset, which could be released in the future, according to earlier reports. Apple is investigating ways to reduce expenses by adopting lesser-resolution OLED displays to make the gadget more accessible to a larger audience. Apple is considering using lower-resolution OLED panels to reduce costs when designing its next spatial computer.

According to reports, Apple is working on a less expensive version of its Vision Pro headset to increase accessibility to cutting-edge augmented reality (AR) technology for a more extensive range of users. Apple is considering employing OLED screens with lesser resolution to reduce costs. This would help keep production costs down while maintaining a high-quality visual experience. This more affordable headset is projected to go on sale in the upcoming years, giving customers a less costly substitute for the high-end Vision Pro model.

Apple's Cheaper Vision Headset Could Have Lower Resolution Displays

According to Elec (in Korean), Apple recently got a sample of an OLED screen from Japan Display Inc. (JDI) for usage in MR headsets. This screen is supposed to use a less expensive component for the board instead of OLED-on-Silicon (OLEDoS), allowing for a resolution of 1,500ppi.

This is much lower than the resolution of the panels on the first-generation Apple Vision Pro (3,391ppi). According to industry sources, the iPhone maker's sample analysed also includes technology from Sony, Apple's major supplier for Vision Pro panels. It was claimed in July that Apple intended to include a 2.1-inch OLEDoS display with 1,700ppi resolution in its next Vision headset. This implies that compared to the first-generation Vision Pro, which has a significantly greater resolution, the panels on the less expensive MR headset will be more significant.

It was reported at the time that Apple had inquired about information regarding these microdisplays from LG and Samsung, two other suppliers. Currently, it's unknown if Apple has heard back from either company on its request for information (RFI). Before this, Mark Gurman of Bloomberg said that Apple was still developing its Vision mixed reality device range and that the business may introduce two new products. The reporter claims that the less expensive will be available in 2025. If Elec's research is correct, it may take a few more years to release the less expensive MR headset.