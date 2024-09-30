Apple Faces Narrowed Lawsuit Over App Data

The complaint against Apple for allegedly gathering personal data from users of iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches through proprietary programs, including the App Store, Apple Music, and Apple TV, was narrowed by a federal judge. Nearly all claims based on Apple mobile devices' "Allow Apps to Request to Track" setting were dismissed by US District Judge Edward Davila in San Jose, California; however, some claims about the "Share [Device] Analytics" setting were allowed to proceed. The verdict in this case may impact Apple's business strategy and standing as a privacy-conscious company. If the defendants win their case, Apple's data-gathering procedures may alter, affecting the company's ability to charge for user data.

Apple had promised that turning off the settings would limit the collection, storage, and use of their data.

Users of mobile devices claimed that Apple had promised that turning off the settings would limit its collection, storage, and use of their data; however, Apple had subsequently ignored their choices and continued to collect, store, and use their data in violation of multiple privacy and consumer protection laws as well as user agreements. Several lawsuits, including this one demanding unspecified damages, have accused internet giants Apple, Google (a division of Alphabet), and Facebook (a subsidiary of Meta Platforms) of permitting the unauthorised acquisition of user data.

Apple permits them to collect their data through its apps.

Davila claimed that Apple had made it apparent to customers in a 39-page ruling late on Thursday that the "Allow Apps to Request to Track" setting extended to "other companies' apps and websites."

According to him, this makes it "implausible" for logical people to think that by turning off the settings, Apple permits them to collect their data through its apps. However, given Apple's statement that users may "disable the sharing of Device Analytics altogether," the judge found that users' allegations that they had withdrawn consent by removing the "Share [Device] Analytics" setting were plausible. The Cupertino, California-based business uses that configuration to gather data to enhance its offerings. The plaintiffs' attorneys did not immediately answer requests for a response on Friday. Apple or its attorneys did not immediately answer similar inquiries. Case 22-07069 is In re Apple Data Privacy Litigation in the Northern District of California US District Court.