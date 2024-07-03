Apple Intelligence: Know about Apple's Powerful New AI Assistant

The much-awaited announcement is here: Apple has officially entered the AI space and is dubbed Apple Intelligence. The tech giant claims Apple Intelligence will be able to comprehend complex commands, such as asking it to show images of a specific person from a particular day. At WWDC 2024, Apple announced that it is bringing AI to iPhones and Macs, allowing the devices to understand and create languages and images. Apple hasn't made any announcements on wide-ranging research or development of artificial intelligence. Instead, the business is emphasising what it refers to as "Apple Intelligence."

What is Apple Intelligence?

A personal intelligence system called Apple Intelligence is intended to incorporate potent generative models right into Apple products. These models are designed to perform actions across several apps, comprehend and produce language and visuals, and use personal context to make daily tasks easier. With this strategy, the capabilities of AI are tightly matched with improving user experience, protecting privacy, and delivering seamless, context-aware functionality on Apple devices.

Apple is also discussing "doing it right," and privacy regarding Apple Intelligence features. According to Apple, users will have total control over who can access the data they share with the technology or where it is stored. Additionally, Apple claims that when you issue a command or request, Apple Intelligence will always analyse whether it can be processed on-device or if it needs to be taken to the cloud. Furthermore, Apple's Craig Federighi has discussed Private Cloud Compute, which essentially guarantees that the cloud is cryptographically locked to your phone and won't function unless the software is verifiable.







Apple Intelligence: combination of server-based models and on-device processing

Apple Intelligence uses a combination of server-based models and on-device processing to strike a balance between privacy and performance. While larger models on Apple's servers do more complicated activities, on-device processing ensures that most operations are handled locally, protecting user privacy. Thanks to its hybrid approach, Apple Intelligence can provide strong capabilities without sacrificing user data. Apple strongly emphasises privacy by using a method known as Private Cloud Compute to further protect user data. Apple Intelligence improves the user experience by automating repetitive tasks, improving communication through sophisticated text and image creation, and streamlining app interactions.







Apple Intelligence is making significant changes to Siri:

"This year marks the start of a new era for Siri," the company says. Using "their" AI, Apple claims that Siri is now more relevant, personal, and natural. Turning on Siri will also activate an Android notification-like effect, where a glowing light will wrap around the corners of your screen. And in case you were wondering, Siri still sounds like itself—there's nothing "more natural" about that. Here's something cool, though. With the help of Apple Intelligence, Siri can find a picture of your driver's licence, retrieve the ID, and automatically enter it into an online form.







Apple Intelligence introduces a brand-new Rewrite writing tool.

Additionally, Apple Intelligence introduces a brand-new Rewrite writing tool that assists users in creating resumes and cover letters. Additionally, the capability can add a more casual tone to work correspondence. The feature that has us a little perplexed is called Smart Reply; according to what Apple stated at the showcase, it will determine the questions in an email and ask you the right questions before writing the email.