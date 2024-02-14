Apple iPad Air M3 Chip Models Could Launch Soon with Bigger Display: Reports

Apple could release upgraded versions of the iPad Air and iPad Pro in 2024. A big-screen iPad Air variant may be the first that the business plans to release, according to rumors. About the company's lower-end tablet portfolio, this may be the largest change yet.

A 10.9-inch display and a flat, edges form akin to the iPad Pro were features in Apple's 2022 redesign of the iPad Air. While a new form factor may be added, Apple is anticipated to stick with the same core design this year.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg reports that Apple plans to release a 12.9-inch iPad Air model in 2024. The iPad Air will be offered in two display sizes for the first time if the rumors are to be believed. Notably, there are two display sizes available for iPad Pro devices.

The new iPad Air with a larger screen and a redesigned

The rumored iPad Air variants are anticipated to launch in March. Better performance, maybe in the form of an M2 or M3 processor, is also expected to be part of this updated iPad Air lineup. Additionally, additional color options for Apple's low-cost tablets are rumored to be coming. Additionally, according to the rumor, the 12.9-inch iPad Air would employ the same LCD screen technology as the 10.9-inch iPad.

Camera and other details

A separate report from 9to5Mac claims that leaked Apple supply chain diagrams suggest that the new iPad Air models will have a redesigned camera. Currently, the back of the iPad Air has a single circular camera cutout.

The new camera module should be vertical, similar to iPhone camera models from a few years ago, such as the iPhone X. Rumor has it that both the camera and the flash will be in the same camera. , which can also increase the size of the highlight. In comparison, existing iPad Air models do not have a camera flash.

New Magic Keyboard

Apple plans to release a new laptop-style aluminum-designed Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro. However, the iPad Air may not support the upcoming keyboard.

Gurman also asserts that the iPad Pro series will be the only place to find the new Magic Keyboard. However, the latest Magic Keyboard is compatible with the iPad Air series, which includes both the 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch devices.

Gurman stated in December 2023, "The iPad Pro's new Magic Keyboard is yet another differentiator." A new iteration of this iPad Air attachment is not being planned by Apple. The existing Magic Keyboard is still used on the new 12.9-inch device at this screen size. Thus, another incentive to become a pro is if you want the greatest keyboard."