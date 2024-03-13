Apple iPad Air & Pro Launch Expected in March/April

Apple announced new MacBook Air models with the M3 processor in March, but the company has bigger plans for the coming weeks. According to new facts released by Bloomberg this week, Apple's new iPad Air and Pro versions will be available in late March or early next month.

The business is unlikely to hold an event for these goods, but it is expected that Apple will release several accessories alongside the new iPads. The company has noticed a decrease in demand for iPads, as seen by its most current financial data on the product. However, Apple is poised to raise the bar in 2024 and ensure that the iPads have a distinct character, beginning with the standard iPad and progressing to the iPad Pro variations.

iPad Air And Pro 2024 Launch Date: What We Can Expect

The upcoming iPad Air and Pro versions may receive a long-awaited design change. Apple intends to release the M2 chipset for the iPad Air, which is expected to be available in 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch versions, the latter being the first for the Air tablet line.

Regarding the iPad Pro, expect Apple to go crazy with the M3 chip, OLED display, and design tweaks to compensate for the lineup's scheduled price increase. USB-C will, unsurprisingly, be included in the product lineup, complementing the iPhone 15 series, which debuted last year.

According to a report published this week, Apple will offer a new Apple Pencil variant and an all-new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro model, including a new aluminium design and a larger trackpad.

iPadOS will be the default platform to power both devices, but Apple hopes that a significant revamp of the iPads will boost sales in the coming quarters. Apple has made issues worse by releasing a confusing lineup of iPads to the market. We expect the new update to streamline the portfolio, making it easier for customers to select the best Apple iPad Air & Pro for their needs.