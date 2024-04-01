Apple iPad Pro 2024 Release & Specs

The forthcoming iPad Pro is expected to include the M3 chipset. For more than a decade, Apple has produced what is perhaps the greatest portable productivity gadget. If you want to buy one of the most excellent tablets, Apple's forthcoming iPad Pro is a good option. The much-anticipated tablet has been in the headlines for quite some time now; from a more significant and brighter screen to an updated CPU, here's all we know about the iPad Pro (2024).

Advertisment

Upgraded chipset

The future iPad Pro versions, Apple iPad Pro 2024, are also rumoured to have the M3 processor, which powers the newest vanilla Apple MacBook, Pro, and Air models. While the present M2 processor is by no means sluggish, the recently announced M3 chips are among the most powerful SoCs on the market.

Advertisment

Launch date and price

Every year, Apple upgrades its iPad collection, but 2023 marked the first time in more than a decade that the tech titan did not announce new tablets. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple had intended to introduce the new iPad range in March, but it now appears that the launch date has been moved back to May since the software still needs to be suitable for public use. Apple may dramatically raise the price if the upcoming iPad Pro models include an OLED screen. While some speculations suggest that the tech giant would nearly double the price of the new iPad Pros, fresh leaks indicate that the price rise will be restricted to $160.

Advertisment

This implies that the 11-inch iPad Pro will start at $959 (about. Rs 80,000), while the bigger iPad Pro will cost you $1,259 (approx. Rs 1,05,000).

Advertisment

Larger and brighter screen.

Several tipsters, including well-known Apple analysts Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo, have projected that the Cupertino-based business will introduce the following Apple iPad Pro 2024 range with an OLED screen, the series' first. If accurate, the iPad Pro 2024 will be substantially more expensive than the current models.

Advertisment

Rumours also suggest that Apple will release a 13-inch iPad Pro, slightly larger than the sixth-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro. However, the smaller iPad Pro model will have the same 11-inch screen.

Revamped Magic Keyboard

Advertisment

It appears that the Magic Keyboard is also getting an upgrade. According to Mark Gurman, the next iPad Pro will work and seem more like a laptop when connected with the new Magic Keyboard.

The updated Magic Keyboard is believed to have a bigger trackpad than its present edition and will be built of new, more premium material.

Advertisment

iPad Pro 2024: Should you wait for Apple's next tablets?

If the reports regarding a larger and brighter display are correct, the new Apple iPad Pro 2024 models will be one of the most significant updates to the range in years. The most recent iPad Pro, powered by the M2 processor, was released in 2022, so if you want a very capable productivity gadget that will endure for a few years, we recommend waiting a few weeks before getting the new Apple iPad Pro 2024.