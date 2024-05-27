Apple is Set to Collab with OpenAI ChatGPT for iOS 18

Apple is finalizing a deal with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into iOS 18, the next version of its iPhone operating system. This collaboration will enable Apple to incorporate ChatGPT's capabilities into various AI features within iOS 18, enhancing the user experience with advanced AI-driven interactions.

While Apple also considered a partnership with Google to use its Gemini chatbot, the agreement with OpenAI seems to be the more likely outcome. The specifics of how ChatGPT will be integrated into iOS 18 are still under wraps, but the inclusion of this technology is expected to be a significant part of Apple’s upcoming announcements at the WWDC (Worldwide Developers Conference) in June​, as per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Apple-OpenAI partnership at WWDC

Apple is preparing to unveil a significant partnership with OpenAI during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which will take place from June 10 to June 14 this year. This collaboration will bring OpenAI's ChatGPT to iOS 18, marking a substantial step for Apple in enhancing its AI capabilities.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg notes that while this move indicates Apple's acknowledgment of its current limitations in AI development, it strategically aligns with acquiring one of the most advanced chatbots available. This could potentially give Apple an edge over competitors like Samsung, which utilizes Google's Gemini AI.

Gurman also highlights that relying solely on OpenAI carries inherent risks due to the company's controversial standing in the AI industry. OpenAI's internal instability was exemplified last year when its CEO was temporarily ousted, causing significant disruption within the organization and concern for major stakeholders like Microsoft.

Despite the deal with OpenAI, Apple is still negotiating with Google to possibly incorporate the Gemini chatbot into its ecosystem as well. However, such an agreement is not expected to be part of the announcements at WWDC in June. Gurman suggests that Apple will likely adopt a cautious approach, potentially integrating additional chatbot options on a case-by-case basis, rather than opening up these features broadly to all third-party developers.

By integrating ChatGPT into iOS 18, Apple aims to significantly enhance the user experience with advanced AI functionalities, positioning itself competitively in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.