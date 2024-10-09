Apple iPhones, iPads, and Macs to have Apple Intelligence from October 28

Apple's latest iPhones, iPads, and Macs are set to receive a major upgrade with the introduction of Apple Intelligence, starting from October 28. According to a report by Bloomberg, the eagerly awaited iOS 18.1 update, which brings Apple Intelligence, will finally roll out to eligible devices on this date.

Advertisment

This software update, initially expected by mid-October, was delayed to ensure stability and optimize the performance of Apple’s private cloud servers, which will handle the significant AI data from millions of devices.

If you recently purchased an iPhone 16 and felt like something was missing, you're not wrong—Apple Intelligence was absent at launch. But the wait is almost over, as iPhones, iPads, and Macs equipped for Apple Intelligence will soon gain access to this new feature set. The update won't just be limited to iPhones but will also roll out to compatible iPads and Macs on the same day, bringing Apple’s AI capabilities to a broader range of devices.

The iOS 18.1 update is highly anticipated, especially by users of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series. It marks Apple's first significant foray into AI on iPhones, introducing a host of new tools and features.

Advertisment

These include advanced text writing and editing tools, an updated Siri with more intelligent responses, summarized notifications, an enhanced photo editing tool for cleaning up images, and memory creation features within the Photos app. These AI-driven capabilities will help users streamline daily tasks and enhance their productivity.

Apple Intelligence Features

The initial Apple Intelligence rollout will bring a foundational set of AI tools to eligible devices, with more advanced features to follow in subsequent updates. Among the first wave of features coming with iOS 18.1 are:

Advertisment

Text writing/editing tools: Smart AI-driven tools to help users create and edit written content more efficiently.

New Siri updates: A more conversational and context-aware Siri, making interactions smoother and more personalized.

Notification summaries: An AI-organized summary of daily notifications, helping users manage their digital interactions better.

Advertisment

Photo editing enhancements: A new AI-powered tool to clean up photos with minimal effort, enhancing picture quality.

Memory creation in Photos: Automatic creation of memory videos using AI, which selects the best moments from your photo library.

Which devices are eligible for Apple Intelligence?

Advertisment

Apple Intelligence will be available across a range of devices following the iOS 18.1 update. The entire iPhone 16 lineup will be eligible, including the entry-level iPhone 16, priced at Rs 79,900, making it the most affordable model to support Apple Intelligence. Additionally, last year’s iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will also receive the AI features, providing a powerful upgrade for these models.

As for iPads and Macs, any device equipped with M-series Apple Silicon will be eligible for Apple Intelligence. This includes devices like the MacBook Air M1, launched in 2020 and recently available for under Rs 60,000, and the iPad Pro M1, launched in 2021. These updates promise to enhance the capabilities of Apple’s hardware lineup, offering users new ways to interact with their devices and make use of AI-driven technology.

Apple Intelligence marks a significant step forward for Apple, positioning its devices as not just powerful tools but as more intuitive and intelligent companions. With the rollout beginning on October 28, users can expect a richer, more immersive experience across iPhones, iPads, and Macs, with future updates only adding to the AI-driven capabilities.